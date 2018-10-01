All-black Surface Laptop pops up ahead of Microsoft's October 2 event

Microsoft is expected to unveil a gaggle of refreshed Surface devices at its October 2 event, particularly sequels to the Surface Laptop, Surface Studio and Surface Pro, but it may also have a brand-new color scheme in the works.

What appeared to be a black Surface Laptop was spotted in an episode of Netflix’s superhero show Iron Fist, and the existence of such a device looks to have been confirmed by leaked marketing images.

The images, which were spotted on Microsoft’s New Zealand events website, also show what appears to be an all-black Surface Laptop. While the events page is inaccessible from other regions, outlets like WindowsLatest have been able to rip images from the page, as well as some telling words:

“In April 2012, Microsoft launched the Surface RT, its sleek black chassis, detachable keyboard and integrated kickstand started a wave of innovation that has no signs of slowing down. Surface devices have inspired people to draw on their screens, work anywhere, collaborate across the world on 84-inch Hubs, crank the volume with dial and even float their all in one screen up and down with a zero gravity hinge. It is safe to say the devices have come a long way in 6 years.

But in October 2018, Surface goes Back to Black.

Come and join us at Studio 203, Ponsonby Road for a 45 minute Surface partner update followed by lunch & a chance to network with the Microsoft Modern Workplace team.”

While this copy specifically refers to an event to be held in New Zealand, we seriously doubt Microsoft would hold back such a redesign from the rest of the world. Judging by the leaked image, Microsoft will employ a black-painted aluminum on top of a black version of its Alcantara fabric keyboard deck.

Here’s to hoping that 1, this is true and 2, that it’s not just for the Oceanic regions – and 3, that this color scheme isn’t just for the Surface Laptop 2, but the Surface Pro 5 as well as the Surface Studio 2.

These are the best Windows tablets we’ve tested this past year

Via MSPowerUser