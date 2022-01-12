Alexa can help you work out with these voice-controlled adjustable dumbbells

Audio player loading…

NordicTrack from iFit has just unveiled a pair of brand new adjustable dumbbells that are compatible with the Alexa voice assistant.

The NordicTrack iSelect adjustable dumbbells can be changed from five to 50lbs per dumbbell in just a few seconds by returning them to their case and issuing a voice command to your Amazon Echo smart speaker.

Simple commands like "Alexa, set weights to 40 pounds" or “Alexa, decrease weights to 15 pounds” can be requested, but you can also preset weights for 15 common dumbbell exercises, ready for Alexa to set the weight for bicep curls or squats among other routines.

You can also adjust the weights yourself by using a mechanical knob if you want to.

(Image credit: NordicTrack from iFit)

Beyond their voice-controlled features, you’ll find that these dumbbells also have a curved handle for improved grip and use square weights for added stability while performing floor-based exercises. So these dumbbells aren’t just fashionable, they're functional too.

Given that adjustable dumbbells are already a preferred option for fitness buffs who don’t want to be inconvenienced by having loads of individual dumbbells lying around, these smart dumbbells look like an even more enticing offer.

Rather than having to think about whether you’ve adjusted the weights correctly you can focus on what matters most: the workout.

Unfortunately though, all of this comes at a cost as a pair of NordicTrack iSelect adjustable dumbbells will set you back $429 on Amazon if you want to buy them today. This isn’t the most expensive pair of adjustable dumbbells we can find, but you’ll be able to save a fair amount if you’re willing to adjust your weights manually.

There's a sweetener though - if you choose to opt for NordicTrack’s smart dumbbells you’ll also get a free one-month subscription to iFit, a fitness subscription service that offers workout routines that are compatible with your new gear.

After the trial period has ended iFit will set you back $39 per month (plus tax) though you won’t need a subscription to keep using your NordicTrack dumbbells.

Right now the NordicTrack iSelect adjustable dumbbells are only available in the US. However we have reached out to find if there are plans to launch this gadget elsewhere in the world and will update if we hear word back on a wider roll-out.