Aggretsuko season 3 rages onto Netflix in August

Everyone’s favorite red panda is back to remind us all there’s still some good in the world with her cathartic, guttural, death metal screaming, as Netflix has confirmed that Aggretsuko season 3 is on the way.

Available worldwide on August 27, 2020, season 3 will continue to follow the journey of Retsuko, a severely frustrated and unassuming individual who copes with life’s daily struggles by belting out death metal in a karaoke booth.

Got your metal voice ready? Aggretsuko season 3 is coming to Netflix. pic.twitter.com/yL2HkytcfiAugust 6, 2019

Aggretsuko is an incredibly relatable programme to any disillusioned adult – which is probably most of us right now. Whether you’re having a tough time in the office, struggling to cope with general adulthood, or have an overbearing parent who’s determined to interfere with your love life, few anime series manage to mock real life events so shrewdly.

The best anime you need to watch

30 of the best Netflix movies

Best Netflix TV shows you don't want to miss

Rage against the machine

(Image credit: SANRIO/TBS・Fanworks)

The poster for season 3 provides a few hints of what we can expect from Aggretsuko’s return, and it looks like we’ll be introduced to some new characters. A three-member idol group called OTMGirls and their producer are highlighted prominently, and we can also see returning friends of Retsuko in the artwork, such as the love sick Haida and the dynamic power duo of Gori and Washimi.

If you’ve never watched Aggretsuko before, Netflix has two seasons and a holiday special for you to enjoy. There’s plenty of time to catch up, then, and discover why Aggretsuko totally rocks.