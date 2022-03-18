How to watch UFC: live stream every 2022 PPV and Fight Night card anywhere

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is the world's foremost mixed martial arts promotion, a brutal sport that can make and break the toughest athletes on the planet. Almost anything goes around here, so follow our guide as we explain how to watch a UFC live stream online from anywhere in the world, including numbered PPV events and Fight Nights.

Arguably the most hallowed arena in all of sports, to say that the Octagon is not for the faint-hearted would be putting it lightly. Busted faces, broken bones and grisly wounds are par for the course, as the biggest name in the sport, Conor McGregor, would testify.

When one beautifully timed strike or catastrophic lapse can decide a contest, belts change hands almost as quickly as the fighters exchange blows. Champions rarely stick around for long in this game, but every so often an all-time great forces their will upon the competition.

Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Demetrious Johnson, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Amanda Nunes. these are the fighters everyone wants to emulate, but if prolonged greatness is rare, everyone's got a highlights reel of knockouts in their corner.

For the events that matter most, follow our guide and find out the best ways to watch a UFC live stream wherever you are in the world. And for more like this, we have guides on getting a NFL live stream, Premier League live stream or NHL live stream.

ESPN, available through Foxtel, has the broadcasting rights to UFC Fight Night bills in Australia, and you can also stream the action on your laptop or mobile using the Foxtel Go app. That means you can also watch UFC Fight Nights on great-value sports streaming service Kayo Sports, which is the ideal option for those who don't want the commitment of a lengthy (and pricey) contract. Kayo lets you stream on two devices with it $25 per month Basic plan, and on three devices with its $35 Premium plan, and both come with a FREE 14-day trial. Although to watch To watch numbered UFC PPV events, you'll need to sign up via the Foxtel site or Kayo Sports Main Event. Another option is the UFC Fight Pass, which costs $10.99 per month or $104.99 per year.

In Canada, you can watch UFC Fight Nights on TSN. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider. And if you don't, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. You can purchase a UFC PPV from a host of pay-per-view providers in Canada. You can head to the likes of Shaw, Bell, Rogers, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus or Eastlink with pricing usually set at around $64.99.

You can watch UFC Fight Nights on ESPN in New Zealand, with coverage available through Sky Sport. Existing Sky Sport subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs $19.99. Fans based in New Zealand can catch the major UFC events on Sky Arena. Similar to most other streaming platforms, you'll have to cough up for PPVs - usually to the tune of around $39.95.

(Image credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Where to buy UFC tickets

The easiest way to purchase UFC tickets is by going through the UFC website. Tickets usually go on sale several weeks in advance, and the website also has a handy list of upcoming UFC events that you can browse here.

Alternatively, you can go directly to the ticket office of the host venue, or to third-party sellers, such as Ticketmaster or SeatGeek.

Where to buy UFC merch, gear and clothing

Now that UFC has resumed, MMA fans may be considering adding to or upgrading their merch collection - and we're pleased to say that the official UFC store is loaded with tempting swag.

To absolutely nobody's surprise, Fight Island is the theme of the promotion's latest collection - yet much to our amazement, some of the new apparel that's on sale is actually fit to be worn in public.

Recent additions include UFC-branded face masks, and best of all, you can save 10% on your first purchase just by signing up to the UFC email list - you've got a dummy address for this kind of thing, right?

Free shipping is available on orders over $75 and standard items should arrive within two weeks (international shipping times and taxes vary), so check out the UFC Store today.