Rangers vs RB Leipzig live stream: how to watch Europa League semi-final online

It's all to play for this evening at Ibrox, as Rangers and RB Leipzig go into battle once more in this Europa League semi-final second leg in Glasgow. The Scottish side must come from behind if they are to reach their first European final in 14 years after a gritty showing in Germany last week was eventually undone by a late RB Leipzig screamer. Follow our guide on how to watch a Rangers vs RB Leipzig live stream from anywhere today.

Rangers vs RB Leipzig live stream Date: Thursday, May 5 Kick-off time: 8pm BST / 9pm CEST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 12.30am IST / 5am AEST / 7am NZST Venue: Ibrox, Glasgow, Scotland Live stream: BT Sport (UK) / FREE Paramount Plus trial (US) / DAZN (CA) / Stan Sport FREE trial (AU) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Angelino's stunning volley five minutes from time was enough to earn the Bundesliga side a win and a slender advantage coming into this concluding tie.

Despite the disappointing nature of the defeat, Rangers will be buoyed by their performance last Thursday after restricting Leipzig to little in the way of clear cut chances.

There's also the not inconsiderable factor of the home for Rangers to consider, with a capacity Ibrox crowd set to provide an extremely intimidating setting for the visitors. Read on for all the information on how to watch a Rangers vs RB Leipzig live stream from anywhere in the world.

See every game: how to watch a Champions League live stream

Watch Rangers vs RB Leipzig: live stream Europa League soccer for free without cable

You can live stream Rangers vs RB Leipzig on Paramount Plus, which is showing every remaining Europa League fixture this season. Kick-off is at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. A subscription to the service starts at just $4.99 a month after a FREE 7-day Paramount Plus trial, which means you can watch the action without paying a cent. Paramount Plus is bursting with top shows like 1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story, the Halo TV series, all things Star Trek, and even more live sports action from CBS, including EPL soccer. Another alternative is an over-the-top streaming service with the CBS TV channel, and our recommendation would be FuboTV, which is a complete cable replacement carrying more than 100 channels and starting from $64.99 a month. Better still, there's a FREE 7-day FuboTV trial on offer so you can try before you buy - and cancel if you're not a fan. Spanish-language coverage is also available in the US via TUDN. Outside of the US? You can take the subscription services you pay for at home with you anywhere - all you’ll need is a reliable VPN.

How to watch Rangers vs RB Leipzig from outside your country

We've set out below all the ways you can watch the Europa League action in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for work or pleasure, you probably won't be able to watch the match like you normally would at home.

That's because of the pesky digital restriction known as geo-blocking, which prevents certain streaming services from being accessed beyond the region that they're based in.

Help is at hand however if you run into this issue with the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage no matter where you are in the world.

Use a VPN for a Rangers vs RB Leipzig live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've put all of the major VPN services through their paces and ExpressVPN currently comes out on top as our recommended provider. It works with huge list of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in a generous set of security features, and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming. But perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

BT Sport has exclusive rights to show every 2021/22 Europa League match either on TV or online in the UK, including Rangers vs RB Leipzig. It's being shown on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting at 7pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off. If you don't want to be locked into a lengthy contract, BT Sport also now offers the option of a Monthly Pass priced at £25 per month. It lets you watch all of the network's live and on-demand action via the BT Sport app or via the web player. The Monthly Pass renews automatically every four weeks, but you can cancel it whenever you want. You can login on two devices at once, as well as giving you access to BT Sport Ultimate's content in 4K and UHD. Plus, if you choose to snap up a VPN as described above, it means you'll be able to watch your preferred UK Europa League coverage from anywhere in the world.

Related: how to watch a Premier League live stream

Rangers vs RB Leipzig: live stream in Canada

Rangers vs RB Leipzig game kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT, and is being shown on the dedicated sports streaming service DAZN, which is down to show every single game of the Europa League live. A DAZN subscription Canada remains an absolute steal, as it costs just CA$20 a month or $150 a year. It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

Rangers vs RB Leipzig: live stream the Europa League in Australia

Stan Sport is showing every remaining Europa League match ad-free, with a subscription costing $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub). Better still, you can watch Rangers vs RB Leipzig for free if you're a new customer, thanks to the 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial. Stan Sport is also the place to watch the Europa League and Europa Conference League action, as well as plenty more sports events throughout the year. Kick off for Rangers vs Leipzig in Australia is 5am AEST on Friday morning. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Stan Sport, you can use a quality VPN to tap into its coverage from wherever you are.

How to watch Rangers vs RB Leipzig in New Zealand

Spark Sport has exclusive rights to show Europa League matches in New Zealand, including this Rangers vs RB Leipzig clash, which is scheduled to kick off at 7am NZST on Friday morning. If you're sitting on the fence about signing up, know that Spark Sport offers a 7-day FREE free trial, so you can try before you buy. Once that's over, a subscription costs $24.99 per month, and includes the Premier League, plenty of Black Caps cricket action, F1 racing and MotoGP. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers.

How to live stream Rangers vs RB Leipzig and watch the Champions League in India