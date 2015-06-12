Keitai is back - and this week's instalment sees us telling you how to take a screenshot on your phone, tablet or even smartwatch. Sounds obvious - but so many people actually go to do it and realise they're not ENTIRELY sure how to do it.

Also a bad man steals some flowers and how you'll kill every contact in your phone. You're welcome.

How to take a screenshot on your smartphone

Being able to capture the current screen on your smartphone can be handy, and pretty much every handset these days provides a screen capture function.

Take a screenshot on iOS

Home powered

You can grab a glimpse of any screen on your iPhone, iPad and even Apple Watch by pressing the following two buttons simultaneously.

iPhone - power and home

iPad - power and home

Watch - power and crown

Once you've snapped your screens head over to the Photos app and they'll be residing in the Camera Roll - if you're on the Watch you'll have to grab your iPhone to check out said photos, as they'd be pretty useless on the wrist-based wearable.

Take a screenshot on Android

LG's current phones have buttons on the rear

With Android having multiple manufacturers things could get confusing, but thankfully most handsets follow the same structure.

You'll be able to snap a screenshot on pretty much any Android smartphone by pressing the power and volume down keys together. The main anomaly is Samsung, which copies Apple with its power and home button combination.

If your handset has a physical home key try the 'Apple method' if the power and volume combo doesn't do anything for you.

Samsung - power and home

LG - power and volume down

HTC - power and volume down

Nexus - power and volume down

All your screenshots will be saved in a "screenshots" album within the gallery app on your smartphone, and if you're using Google Photos you'll find the same album in there too.

Take a screenshot on Windows Phone

Going up!

Windows Phone mixes things up slightly by requiring you to entertain the volume up key with the power button. This works for all Lumia handsets - both those made by Nokia as well as the more recent ones which sport Microsoft's logo.

Apart from that it's all very much straight forward, with the images getting saved in a screenshot album within the Photo Hub.

Lumia - power and volume up

Take a screenshot on BlackBerry 10

Full volume

Yes, even BlackBerry smartphones can capture screenshots, and it's just as simple to do on a BlackBerry 10 handset as it is on an iOS, Android or Windows device.

Grab you Z10, Q10, Q5, Z30, Leap, Classic or Passport and hit the volume up and down keys at the same time to perform the trick.

BlackBerry - volume up and down

You'll find your screenshots in the camera folder of your handset's File Manager.

