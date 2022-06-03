Italy vs Germany live stream: how to watch Nations League online

Hansi Flick faces his biggest test as Germany manager with a trip to Bologna to face Italy, the national team that has heaped more misery on Die Mannschaft than any other. Germany are yet to be beaten under the stewardship of the former Bayern coach, but Roberto Mancini's enigmatic side, the reigning European champions who have now missed out on two consecutive World Cups, could provide a more accurate picture of how Flick's rebuild is going. Read on to find out how to get an Italy vs Germany live stream and watch the Nations League online, no matter where you are in the world.
Date: Saturday, June 4
Kick-off time: 8.45pm CEST (local) / 7.45pm BST / 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT / 4.45am AEST / 6.45am NZST
Venue: Stadio Renato Dall'Ara, Bologna
Free live stream: Rai Player (Italy) (opens in new tab) / RTL+ (Germany) (opens in new tab)
Watch from anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)
Under their new coach Germany have won eight of nine games, drawing the other, and scored 34 goals to just three conceded. The numbers are nothing short of extraordinary, and best of all is the healthy spread of goals throughout the team, with Serge Gnabry, Ilkay Gündogan, Timo Werner and Leroy Sané all coming to the fore of late.
Despite the Azzurri's latest World Cup misadventure, on their day they remain one of Europe's strongest teams. But for all their dominance on the ball they don't tend to score as many as they should. Ciro Immobile and Andrea Belotti remain their main threats even though they aren't natural goalscorers, though it must also be pointed out that Italy would have qualified comfortably if Jorginho hadn't missed two key penalties.
Losing to North Macedonia in the playoffs was nothing short of a national embarrassment, so this clash gives Mancini a chance to claw back a little bit of pride. However, there's also a proud Italian record on the line, as they haven't lost to Germany on home soil since 1986. Follow our guide to get an Italy vs Germany live stream and watch the Nations League online from anywhere.
- More sport: see how to get a Premiership rugby live stream
How to watch an Italy vs Germany free live stream
Anyone in Italy and Germany will be able to watch an Italy vs Germany free live stream on national broadcasters RAI (Italy) and RTL+ (Germany). Kick-off is 8.45pm CEST. Away from home at the moment? No problem.
Use a VPN to watch an Italy vs Germany live stream for free from abroad. (opens in new tab)
Allow us to explain the full details of how to do so just below.
How to watch Italy vs Germany from outside your country
If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching an Italy vs Germany live stream in particular parts of the world.
They're a useful means of getting around this issue, plus they're cheap and easy to set up. Here's how it's done.
Use a VPN to watch Italy vs Germany from anywhere
ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN (opens in new tab)
We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use.
Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE (opens in new tab), so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached.
- Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)
Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.
How to watch Italy vs Germany: live stream soccer in the US without cable
Italy vs Germany kicks off at 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Saturday, and is being shown exclusively on FS2 in the US, with coverage getting underway at 2.30pm ET / 11.30am PT.
If you have the channel as part of your cable package, you can also get an Italy vs Germany live stream directly through the Fox Sports website (opens in new tab).
How to watch Italy vs Germany without cable
FS2 is available via the cable-cutting streamer Sling TV (opens in new tab), as part of an $11 per month add-on to its Sling Blue package, which includes 40+ other channels, including USA Network, NFL Network and National Geographic.
The usual cost of a Sling Blue subscription is $35 per month, but you can currently get your first month of Sling TV for half price (opens in new tab). And as there's no contract, you can cancel at any time.
Another over-the-top streaming service that includes FS2 is fuboTV. It's a much more comprehensive cable replacement, offering more than 100 other channels on plans starting from $69.99 a month. There's no long-term contract with fuboTV either.
Better still, there's a FREE 7-day FuboTV trial (opens in new tab) on offer so you can try before you buy - and cancel if you're not a fan.
Italy vs Germany live stream: how to watch Nations League in the UK
Italy vs Germany kicks off at 7.45pm BST on Saturday evening, and it's being shown on Premier Sports (opens in new tab) in the UK. Coverage starts at 7.20pm.
Premier Sports has the rights to the lion's share of Nations League fixtures. It's available on TV from £9.99 per month through Sky (opens in new tab) and from £12.99 per month through Virgin Media (opens in new tab).
The network also has its own streaming-only options, costing £9.99 for the full works including Premier Sports 1 and 2, Free Sports, LaLiga TV, and Box Nation.
If you're outside the UK, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply download and install a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions below to live stream the action just as you would if you were at home.
Italy vs Germany live stream: how to watch Nations League soccer online in Canada
Soccer fans in Canada can watch Italy vs Germany on streaming service DAZN (opens in new tab), with kick-off set for 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Saturday.
DAZN costs just $20 per month or there's an annual subscription for $150 (opens in new tab), which also gets you live coverage of plenty more Nations League soccer action, huge boxing events, snooker, NFL, and much more.
It's a slick service with a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.
How to watch Italy vs Germany: live stream Nations League game in Australia
Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show every single Nations League fixture live Down Under, which makes it the only place to watch Italy vs Germany in Australia. The game kicks off at 4.45am AEST on Sunday morning, so brace yourself for an early start.
You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV.
Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store.
If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.
How to watch Italy vs Germany: live stream Nations League in New Zealand
Sky Sport (opens in new tab) is the place to watch Italy vs Germany in New Zealand, but brace yourself for an early morning, with kick-off scheduled for 6.45am NZST on Sunday morning.
Sky Sport subscribers can watch the game online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform - where a pass costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).