How to watch Ten Percent online: stream the Call My Agent remake from anywhere now

Ten Percent is the British take on French comedy drama Call my Agent! which itself was a bona-fide hit worldwide, charming viewers with stories about outsized celebrity egos and the talent agents who manage them. Excitingly, then, this uniquely UK version has arrived, taking place in London and crammed with self-effacing A-list appearances. The following guide will explain how to watch Ten Percent online no matter where you’re based – and for free!

BAFTA-winning writer John Morton adapted the show, which has been described as “an impression [rather than] a copy” of the French original. The series concerns the chaotic personal and professional lives of a disparate group of talent agents, who work to avoid financial ruin and keep a demanding clientele happy.

As you’d expect, the series boasts an excellent cast. Jim Broadbent is Nightingale Hart CEO Richard and Jack Davenport is his son Jonathan. Then there’s Rebecca (Lydia Leonard), the awkward, anxious Dan (Prasanna Puwanarajah), and Stella (Maggie Steed), in addition to Hiftu Quasem as the newbie who really screws things up with Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Best of all, there’ll be dozens of celebrity cameos including Helena Bonham Carter, Dominic West, The Crown’s Emma Corrin, David Oyelowo and more playing exaggerated versions of themselves, riffing on the trappings of fame in this witty take on a French classic.

Read on as we explain how to watch Ten Percent online, with all 8-episodes available to stream on Amazon Prime Video from Thursday April 28.

How to watch Ten Percent FREE online: stream the Call My Agent remake on Amazon Prime Video

How to watch Ten Percent online from abroad

If you're travelling abroad and find yourself in a country where your streaming service isn't available, then that's because of annoying geo-blocking restrictions.

Luckily, your problem has a simple solution. Downloading a VPN will let you to watch Ten Percent online no matter where you are, simply by changing your IP address to one that's back in your country of residence. Now, here's how to get started with this essential bit of streaming software.

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers, and found ExpressVPN to be the standout service. It works with lots of devices and offers super-fast connections across its many servers. Better yet, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year, and provides a robust approach to security – helping to keep your personal information safe online. All of which makes ExpressVPN pretty much the best VPN for streaming. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from around the clock, 24/7 customer support.

How to watch Ten Percent online FREE in the US

On Friday, April 29, one day after its international debut, American viewers can enjoy the first two episodes of Ten Percent on AMC Plus when they sign-up. Thereafter, one episode is realised per week until the series concludes on June 10. AMC Plus provides new members with a 7-day FREE trial first too, after which you’ll need to pay $6.99 (plus tax) per month. AMC Plus can also be purchased as an $8.99 per month channel add-on through Amazon Prime Video, Roku Channel, Apple TV as well as various cable providers, or with Sling TV package for $35 a month (although you get 50% off currently for the first month). Away from home when Ten Percent debuts? As detailed above, purchasing a VPN will let you stream your favorite shows no matter where you are in the world, simply by changing your IP address to your usual location back home.

