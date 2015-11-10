Fallout 4 tips and tricks: your guide to surviving the Wasteland

The highly anticipated Fallout 4 has arrived on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, and thousands of gamers will be leaving the comfort of their nuclear war-proof vaults to explore the irradiated wasteland in search of adventure, valuable materials and death. Lots of death.

As with any decent post-apocalyptic world, the wasteland of Fallout 4 is full of danger, from the deranged remnants of humankind to terrifying monstrosities such as Super Mutants and Deathclaws.

While wandering the crumbling world of Fallout 4 it's incredibly easy to meet a rather nasty end, so we've gathered together the best Fallout 4 tips to help you survive.

For even more excellent tips for surviving the wasteland of Fallout 4, make sure you check out our video below as well.