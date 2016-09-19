How to use Windows 10 Anniversary update's improved Action Center

The Action Centre had a big makeover in Windows 10, and the Anniversary Update sees some welcome refinements that make it even more configurable, customisable and useful. One particularly clever new feature is the ability to sync notifications between your Windows-powered devices.

Microsoft has made much of the fact that your Android phone can get in on the action too, but the Cortana Android app is available for US users only, and while enterprising users can sideload the app to access its sync features, you'll still be stuck with Cortana's US-centric regional settings on your phone.

Our advice to non-US readers is to hold fire for now, keep checking the Google Play Store for a version for your location, and in the meantime explore what's new and improved with the help of our tutorial.