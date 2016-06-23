How to prevent screen-time eyestrain with f.lux

Anyone who's had to work late at the office will know how staring at a bright monitor can affect your ability to sleep when you get home.

Much of this problem is caused by your monitor's screen temperature – cool blues are great during the daytime when you want a bright, colour-accurate display, but as the sun goes down, continuing to stare at your display plays havoc with your body's melatonin production.

One way to fix this problem is to ban the use of your computer after dark, but that isn't always practical. Don't worry, though, because a free program called f.lux can adjust your monitor's screen temperature as the sun goes down, warming up the screen and helping reduce tiredness and eye strain, while giving you the chance to sleep afterwards. Read on to find out how.