There's one Amazon Fire 7 model you should definitely avoid this Prime Day

If you're thinking of buying a new Amazon Fire 7 over Prime Day, please let us talk you out of making a big mistake. While we haven't finished our full written review, so don't have a final verdict on the new cheap tablet right now, we can already give you one key piece of advice.

The tablet comes in four different configurations: 16GB or 32GB of storage, and with or without built-in ads. The device starts at $59.99 / £59.99 (around AU$105) for an ads-laden 16GB slate but goes up if you want more space or no ads.

But let us tell you right away: don't opt for the 16GB version. Don't even think about it. You might think "well, I want to save money, and don't need much space", but this 16GB isn't quite what you'd think.

That's because, while the Amazon Fire 7 will have 16GB of storage, that doesn't mean you actually get to lay your hands on it all.

Built-in software eats space

Devices use some of their storage space for things you can't touch - built-in software uses loads of space, as do pre-installed apps.

The Amazon Fire 7 has its fair share of built-in clutter, most of it the company's own apps, so when you boot up the tablet, lots of that space is already gone.

In fact, Amazon's own software takes up a whopping 7GB of storage out the door. So if you buy the 32GB model, you only actually get 25GB, and if you opt for 16GB, you only really start on 9GB.

This was a shock to us when we started testing the device - imagine trying to download your first movie and realizing you've already used about half your storage. That's no way to start a holiday!

Bear in mind that games take up lots of space too - PUBG Mobile needs the best part of 1GB on its own - so if you're using the Fire as a multimedia device, you'll go through 9GB in no time.

Lest you think we're exaggerating, Amazon actually mentions this in the Storage section of the Fire 7's listing (opens in new tab). And while there is a slot for expandable storage, buying a microSD card will cost you a lot more than just opting for the bigger model.

You're better safe than sorry - we'd recommend opting for the 32GB model, especially if Prime Day discounts reduce it in price a little bit. We'll have our full written review published in the next week too, so keep an eye out for that.