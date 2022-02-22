Here is everything leaving Netflix in the coming weeks

All good things come to an end, and very month a number of shows and movies leave Netflix. Every license that Netflix signs to take a show or movie from another studio, production company or broadcaster is time-limited, and they expire after a set period.
Among the big-hitters on the way out for US viewers in March are Netflix's Marvel team-ups, Daredevil, Iron Fist, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and The Punisher, as well as blockbusters like I Am Legend and Total Recall.
To help you find and watch show or movies that you're interested in before they disappear, we keep a record of all the shows and movies that are on their way out for Netflix subscribers in the US over the course of the next month, and they're all listed below for you.
What's leaving Netflix on February 22?
- Shonar Pahar
- Z4
What's leaving Netflix on February 23?
- Full Count
What's leaving Netflix on February 24?
- Marvel Super Hero Adventures: Frost Fight!
- Tanu Weds Manu
What's leaving Netflix on February 25?
- Kopitiam
- Operações Especiais
- Show Me the Money
What's leaving Netflix on March 1?
- 2,215
- 21 Jump Street
- 21 Thunder
- Akame ga Kill!
- American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace
- American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson
- American Horror Story (Seasons 1-9)
- Arctic Heart
- Battle Drone
- Beyblade Burst Evolution
- Black or White
- Blade Runner: The Final Cut
- BNK48: Girls Don’t Cry
- Bo on the Go!
- Border Security: America’s Front Line (Season 2)
- Chocolat
- Dances with Wolves
- Disney Channel’s Radio Rebel
- Disney Nature’s Ghost of the Mountains
- Disney Nature’s Growing Up Wild
- Expedition Chine
- Fool’s Gold
- Guru Aur Bhole
- Here Comes the Boom
- I Am Legend
- Into the Grizzly Maze
- Journey 2: The Mysterious Island
- Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV
- Kuch Bheege Alfaaz
- Labyrinth
- Law Abiding Citizen
- Let It Fall: Los Angeles 1982-1992
- Loo Loo Kids: Johny & Friends Musical Adventures
- Love Is In The Air
- Mars Attacks!
- Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
- Marvel’s Daredevil
- Marvel’s Iron Fist
- Marvel’s Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell
- Marvel’s Jessica Jones
- Marvels Luke Cage
- Marvel’s The Defenders
- Marvel’s The Punisher
- Nila
- Observe and Report
- Pants on Fire
- Pop, Lock ‘n Roll
- Pose
- Rain Man
- Sab Jholmaal Hai
- Sabrina
- Sex Drive)
- Something Borrowed
- Soul Surfer
- Soundtrack
- Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars
- Step Brothers
- Sylvanian Families: Everyone’s Big Dream Flying in the Sky
- Sylvanian Families Mini Episodes Clover
- Takers
- The BFG
- The Darkest Hour
- The Interview
- Tiger
- Terminator 2: Judgment Day
- Total Recall
- Your Lie in April
- We Were Soldiers
- Wyatt Earp
What's leaving Netflix on March 4?
- Aurora
- Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything
- Parker
- Safe Haven
- The Death of Mr. Lazarescu
- W.E.
What's leaving Netflix on March 6?
- The Secret
What's leaving Netflix on March 7?
- Couples Counseling
- Kahaani
What's leaving Netflix on March 11?
- Eugenie Nights
- This Evening
What's leaving Netflix on March 15?
- In This Corner of the World
- Notes on Blindness
- PBS’s Ken Burns Presents: College Behind Bars
- Steal a Pencil for Me