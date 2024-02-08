The Samsung Presidents' Day sale is live - up to $1,300 off best-selling appliances
Save on Samsung refrigerators, vacuums and kitchen packages
Samsung has just launched its official Presidents' Day sale, which means you score massive savings on its best-selling appliances, including refrigerators, dishwashers, ranges, vacuums, and washers and dryers. To help you find all the top offers, I've listed all the best deals from Samsung's sale.
• Shop Samsung's full Presidents' Day sale
Appliances are one of the most popular Presidents' Day sales categories, with deep discounts on major appliances and small appliances such as vacuums and microwaves. Whether you're after Samsung's best-selling Bespoke refrigerator, a top-of-the-line washer/dryer, or want to pick up a new stick vacuum - today's early Presidents' Day sale has you covered.
Below, I've listed links to all the most popular Samsung Presidents' Day sale links, followed by the top deals. I've also listed more of today's best Presidents' Day sales further down the page from retailers around the web.
Samsung's Presidents' Day sale - quick links
- Dishwashers: save $300 off select dishwashers
- Kitchen appliances: $1,600 off kitchen appliance bundles
- Microwaves: deals starting at $179
- Ranges: up to $650 off select ranges
- Refrigerators: $1,300 off Bespoke refrigerators
- Robot vacuums: up to $300 off select models
- Vacuums: deals starting at $279.99
- Washers & dryers: save up to $900 on washers & dryers
Samsung Presidents' Day sale - the best deals
Bespoke refrigerator: save up to $1,300 on Bespoke refrigerators
You can save up to $1,300 on Samsung's best-selling BeSpoke refrigerators, which is one of the biggest discounts we've seen. The sleek fridge can be designed to match your home decor with several colors and finishes to choose from. Most refrigerators qualify for free next-day delivery if you order by 3 PM EST.
Bespoke Over-the-Range Microwave: was
$509 now $299 at Samsung
If you're looking for a high-end microwave that also matches your kitchen decor, Samsung's Bespoke over-the-range microwave is marked down to $299 thanks to today's $200+ discount. The large 2.1 cu ft microwave features easy glass touch controls, automatically adjusts cooking time for optimal results, and is available in several complementary colors.
Samsung Jet 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum: was
$329.99 now $279.99 at Samsung
Samsung's Presidents' Day sale includes this lightweight cordless Samsung Jet vacuum that's on sale for $279.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The stick vacuum weighs just six pounds, offers up to 40 minutes of run time, and features a mini motorized tool for quick and convenient pick-ups.
Bespoke Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer and Electric Dryer: was
$2,900 now $1,896 at Samsung
You can get a massive $900 discount on Samsung's Bespoke front-load washer and electric dryer, bringing the price down to $1,896. The stylish washer (5.3 cu. ft) and dryer (7.6 cu. ft.) include smart functions so you can control your appliance from anywhere with the compatible Samsung app which allows you to do a full wash in under an hour.
You can see more of the best Presidents' Day appliance sales and Presidents' Day TV sales.
Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past three years and loves to find products that the consumer wants at the best possible price. She's had eight years of experience working in the e-commerce space and loves being a mom to her baby boy.
