The Samsung Presidents' Day sale is live - up to $1,300 off best-selling appliances

Samsung has just launched its official Presidents' Day sale, which means you score massive savings on its best-selling appliances, including refrigerators, dishwashers, ranges, vacuums, and washers and dryers. To help you find all the top offers, I've listed all the best deals from Samsung's sale.

Appliances are one of the most popular Presidents' Day sales categories, with deep discounts on major appliances and small appliances such as vacuums and microwaves. Whether you're after Samsung's best-selling Bespoke refrigerator, a top-of-the-line washer/dryer, or want to pick up a new stick vacuum - today's early Presidents' Day sale has you covered.

Below, I've listed links to all the most popular Samsung Presidents' Day sale links, followed by the top deals. I've also listed more of today's best Presidents' Day sales further down the page from retailers around the web.

Samsung Presidents' Day sale - the best deals

Bespoke refrigerator: save up to $1,300 on Bespoke refrigerators

Bespoke refrigerator: save up to $1,300 on Bespoke refrigerators
You can save up to $1,300 on Samsung's best-selling BeSpoke refrigerators, which is one of the biggest discounts we've seen. The sleek fridge can be designed to match your home decor with several colors and finishes to choose from. Most refrigerators qualify for free next-day delivery if you order by 3 PM EST.

Bespoke Over-the-Range Microwave: $509$299 at Samsung

Bespoke Over-the-Range Microwave: was $509 now $299 at Samsung
If you're looking for a high-end microwave that also matches your kitchen decor, Samsung's Bespoke over-the-range microwave is marked down to $299 thanks to today's $200+ discount. The large 2.1 cu ft microwave features easy glass touch controls, automatically adjusts cooking time for optimal results, and is available in several complementary colors.

Samsung &nbsp;Jet 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum: $329.99

Samsung  Jet 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $329.99 now $279.99 at Samsung
Samsung's Presidents' Day sale includes this lightweight cordless Samsung Jet vacuum that's on sale for $279.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The stick vacuum weighs just six pounds, offers up to 40 minutes of run time, and features a mini motorized tool for quick and convenient pick-ups.

Bespoke Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer and Electric Dryer: $2,900 $1,896 at Samsung

Bespoke Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer and Electric Dryer: was $2,900 now $1,896 at Samsung
You can get a massive $900 discount on Samsung's Bespoke front-load washer and electric dryer, bringing the price down to $1,896. The stylish washer (5.3 cu. ft) and dryer (7.6 cu. ft.) include smart functions so you can control your appliance from anywhere with the compatible Samsung app which allows you to do a full wash in under an hour.

