Huge May bank holiday sale starts early at Currys – here are the 21 best deals I'd buy

Currys has only just finished its Easter sale, but it's keeping the offers rolling right away with its A-May-Zing Deals event. Yep, it's all-in on the puns again. While there are several repeats from the previous event, there are dozens of new deals on TVs, headphones, appliances, laptops, tablets, and more. I've picked out the top 21 offers right here.

• See all of today's best deals at Currys

Some of the best deals I've found include this highly-rated Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Vacuum for £229.99 (was £379.99), these great value Sony WH-CH720N Headphones for £68 (was £89.99) and this super-cheap Bosch TAS1102GB Coffee Machine for £29.99 (was £108.99).

Below, you can check out the top offers from the most popular categories in the Currys May bank holiday sale. I've also hand-picked the individual deals I recommend from the sale.

Expect the event to run through this weekend and for the majority of next week so you've got a good chunk of time to consider what's on offer.

The 21 best deals in the latest Currys sale

Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus Vacuum: was $379.99 now $229.99 at Currys As the name suggests, the Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus Vacuum is all about detangling messy pet hair. It can deal with your short or long hair too, while its DuoClean floorhead can cope with carpet and hard floors. It has up to 60 minutes of runtime and it also has LED headlights for lighting the way as you clean up. There’s also a boost mode for stubborn issues.

Google Pixel 9: was £649 now £599 at Currys The flagship Google Pixel 9 is down to a record-low price at Currys, plus you also get £100 off the Pixel Watch 3 at the same time. There's a lot of power inside this handset thanks to the Tensor G4 chip and you get some great cameras, so it's an ideal phone for fervent snappers. This excellent device also boasts a sharp 6.3-inch display that's great for photos, videos and gaming, and an impressive all-day battery life.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: was £179 now £129.95 at Currys As some of the best noise-cancelling earbuds on the market, it's great to see this near-£50 price drop on the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds. For the money, you get amazing active noise cancellation and beautifully balanced sound, all topped off with a gorgeous design and impressive 8.5-hour battery life. Altogether, these are some of the best mid-range earbuds available now.

Hisense U7N 55-inch Mini-LED 4K TV: was £799 now £599 at Currys The Hisense U7N is one of the best budget Mini-LED TVs available today – and this £200 saving on the 55-inch model makes it an even better buy. This is a TV that punches well above its weight according to our testing, with terrific overall picture quality, vivid brightness, impressive contrast and some excellent gaming features that improve clarity and responsiveness.

Apple iPhone 16: was £749 now £699 at Currys We love this phone's compact size, A18 chipset, excellent cameras, and future-proof software compatibility. It's also made for Apple Intelligence, which will help you write and express yourself as well as increase productivity. Get it for its record-low price while you still can in the latest Currys sale.

Samsung QN90D 65-inch Neo QLED 4K TV: was £1,749 now £1,299 at Currys Samsung’s newest mid-range Neo QLED TV is great value for money after this huge £450 price cut in the latest Currys sale. As we found in our Samsung QN90D review, this is a great TV for sports viewing and gaming thanks to its high peak brightness and superior viewing angles. That's all wrapped up in a sleek and appealing design that makes for one of the best Samsung TVs you can buy right now. Other sizes are also on sale if you'd prefer to go smaller or larger, with savings of £100.

Sony WH-CH720N: was £89.99 now £68 at Currys This is one of the cheapest prices I've seen for these entry-level and affordable noise-cancelling headphones from Sony. As we said in our four-star Sony WH-CH720 review, these cheaper Sony cans pack in a lot of audio finesse and smart features for the price. Unlike Sony's cheaper earbuds, they're not stealing flagship-like performance from the gods, but they're a comfortable, enjoyable listen, and the ANC does a good job of lowering outside noise.

Asus Vivobook 15: was £549 now £399 at Currys Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel i5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 512GB This Asus Vivobook 15 has some older components, but it's good value for money if you want a solid mid-range laptop. With an Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a reasonable 512GB SSD, it's a solid buy if you have a decent budget and need a device that will comfortably handle your day-to-day computing jobs. Expect solid performance, good multitasking capabilities and speedy load times, making this an impressive laptop for the price.

Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro: was £219 now £179 at Currys The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are the latest earbuds from the manufacturer and you can now get them for £20 more than the record-low price at Currys. We awarded them four stars in our Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro review, praising the refinement over the previous model with AirPods-like ear sticks, active noise cancellation, an 11mm driver, and AI-powered features like a voice-call booster and a translation tool – provided you have a modern Samsung phone. They look and feel good in your ears, too, with up to five hours of battery life with ANC on, so they’re good for your commute or workout.

LG C4 55-inch OLED TV: was £1,599 now £1,199 at Currys The LG C4 OLED is highly rated and ranked well in our best TV guide for its exceptional brightness, colours and contrast, as well as LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance. You can now get the 55-inch version for its lowest-ever price in the Currys Epic Deals sale. The gaming features are impressive, too, with four HDMI 2.1 ports that support 4K images at 120Hz, with VRR and ALLM to give you a smooth and responsive experience no matter what you're playing.

Apple iPhone 13: was £499 now £429 at Currys Despite its discontinuation from sale, Currys still stocks the 128GB iPhone 13. This deal of £429 is an exceptional price on an iPhone that is, for all intents and purposes, the same device as the iPhone 14, and it'll continue to be supported by Apple with software updates until at least 2026 (likely 2027).

Bose QuietComfort Headphones SC: was £319 now £189 at Currys If you want more affordable over-ears that don't compromise on quality then consider these Bose QuietComfort Headphones while they are back down to a record-low price at Currys. As with the Ultra version, you get impressive noise cancellation, top-tier audio quality and 24 hours of battery life, but in a much more affordable package.

Hisense A6N 50-inch 4K TV: was £329 now £259 at Currys If you're looking for a good-sized budget display, you can't get much better than this Hisesne 50-inch 4K TV that's on sale for under £300 at Currys. The Hisense A6N sports 4K Ultra HD resolution support, a direct-lit LED array for excellent brightness and contrast, and Dolby Vision and HDR for superior colours. Access to all of your favourite streaming apps is just a button press away, too. All of this for so close to £250? Bargain.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: was £1,249 now £1,099 at Currys The Galaxy S25 Ultra takes everything that the Galaxy S24 Ultra has to offer and amplifies it with AI. Through Galaxy AI, Google Gemini, and Bixby, this phone embeds AI deeply into the experience of every user. To be able to get all this, plus some free Galaxy Buds3 Pro for under £1,100, is a solid bundle deal.

Bosch TAS1102GB Coffee Machine: was £106.99 now £29.99 at Currys If you want a cheap, no-frills, and easy-to-use coffee machine then you'll struggle to find a more suitable option than this Tassimo by Bosch option. It won't brew the most delicious or premium drinks in the world but with a wide array of pods available, it certainly makes up for it when it comes to convenience.

Samsung Galaxy Book4: was £949 now £799 at Currys Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel Core 7

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 512GB If you’ve been looking to invest in a device that looks great and offers excellent performance, here's a good deal on the last-generation Samsung Galaxy Book4. It's powered by a modern high-range Intel Core 7 processor, plus there's 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for decent overall performance. You pay more for the lovely display and sleek design of these machines, so you can get more power for a similar price if you prefer. However, it's hard to find much that competes with this Samsung Galaxy Book4 in terms of style, especially when you consider it boasts a great battery life, too.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: was £449 now £349 at Currys This is £50 more than the lowest price for the fantastic Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones but it's still a great deal at this time of year, especially considering that there's a clear step up in sound compared to other premium cans. Superbly detailed and energetic sound meets the best noise cancellation you can get right now, in a light and comfortable design.

Samsung Galaxy Buds3: was £159 now £129 at Currys This is a decent price for the Samsung Galaxy Buds3, which offer active noise cancellation and 24-bit studio-quality sound with adaptive EQ controlled by Galaxy AI. The battery life could be a little better at five hours, or an extra 19 hours through the charging case. But its useful features – right down to being able to translate languages in real-time – prove super useful.