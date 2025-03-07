Amazon's spring sale is live: shop 25 best-selling tech and appliance deals from $9.99

Deals
By
published

Record-low prices on TVs, air fryers, MacBooks, vacuums and more

Amazon deals
(Image credit: Future)

Spring is just around the corner and Amazon is getting a head start by launching a massive spring sale. You could say the retailer is doing some "spring cleaning" by slashing prices on best-selling tech and appliances, to make room for new 2025 products.

Shop Amazon's daily deals

That means you can score record-low prices on TVs, air fryers, MacBooks, vacuums, AirPods and smart home devices. As TechRadar's deals editor, I've gone through Amazon's spring sale and hand-picked the 25 best deals. I curated the list based on Amazon's top-sellers from popular brands like Apple, Bissell, LG, Ninja and Samsung.

A few standout deals include Apple devices, including the Apple Watch 10 on sale for only $299 and the powerful MacBook Air M2 on sale for $699 - both new record-low prices. If you're looking for appliance bargains, you can find Ninja's Air Fryer Pro on sale for $89.99 and the highly-rated Renpho smart scale on sale for just $19.99.

Shop more of Amazon's best spring deals below and keep in mind these are limited-time offers and some older-model products might be in danger of expiring for good.

Amazon's huge spring sale - the 25 best deals

Wall Charger 5 Outlet Extender with 4 USB Charging Ports
Wall Charger 5 Outlet Extender with 4 USB Charging Ports: was $19.98 now $9.98 at Amazon

This convenient wall charger is a must-buy at just $9.98 at Amazon's tech sale. The three-sided charger features five outlets, four USB charging ports, a fireproof shell, and surge protection.

View Deal
Amazon Fire TV Stick HD
Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon

Need a cheap streaming device to add smart capabilities to a TV? The new version of Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick is on sale for $17.99 when you apply code HDFTVWIN at check out. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found the original version was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices.

View Deal
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high definition 4K resolution. It's a good offer for a solid streaming stick with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa. This offer slashes 50% off when you apply the code 4KFTVWIN at checkout.

View Deal
Renpho Smart Scale
Renpho Smart Scale: was $34.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

Get the highly-rated Renpho smart scale on sale for just $19.99 - $2 shy of the record-low price. The smart scale has over 340,000 positive reviews on Amazon and can measure your body's body fat ratio, BMI, as well as your weight from the convenient Renpho app.

View Deal
TP-Link AC1200 WiFi Extender
TP-Link AC1200 WiFi Extender: was $49.99 now $23.99 at Amazon

Improve the WiFi in your home with this TP-Link extender on sale for only $23.99, thanks to a massive 52% discount. The TP-Link AC1200 boosts Internet Wi-Fi coverage up to 1500 square feet and connects up to 30 devices.

View Deal
Magic Bullet Blender
Magic Bullet Blender: was $49.99 now $39.88 at Amazon

Get prepared for the warmer months with this Magic Bullet Blender, which is down to just $39.88 at Amazon's spring sale. The blender chops, mixes, blends, whips, grinds, and more and includes a tall and short cup, party mug, reusable and to-go lids, and a 10-second recipe guide.

View Deal
Ninja Air Fryer Pro
Ninja Air Fryer Pro: was $119.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

An air fryer allows you to enjoy your favorite fried foods with less oil, and this Ninja Pro model is perfect for families. The 5-quart capacity drawer is enough to make meals for the whole family, and preset functions allow for easy air frying, roasting, reheating, and dehydrating. Today's deal from Amazon is just $10 more than the record-low price.

View Deal
Cosori Air Fryer 9-in-1
Cosori Air Fryer 9-in-1: was $119.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

Thanks to its six-quart capacity, this Cosori air fryer is ideal for the whole family and has a wide temperature range of up to 450 degrees. It's thankfully non-stick and dishwasher safe, so clean-up is as straightforward as cooking your favorite meals. Today's price from Amazon is a record-low.

View Deal
Ninja Drip Coffee Maker
Ninja Drip Coffee Maker : was $229.99 now $179.99 at Amazon

The Ninja Drip coffee maker does it all, and it's currently on sale at Amazon for $179.99. The Ninja coffee system can brew coffee traditional or with Keurig K Cups. It features four brew sizes, carafe sizes, and pod sizes and can make hot coffee, ice coffee, or tea.

View Deal
Black+Decker Dustbuster
Black+Decker Dustbuster: was $59.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

This Black+Decker Dustbuster has over 100,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is on my spring cleaning wish list as a mom of two messy boys. The handheld vacuum is lightweight, portable, easy to recharge, and has a crevice tool to clean hard-to-reach areas.

View Deal
Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner
Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner: was $123.59 now $99.98 at Amazon

Join the portable carpet cleaning craze with the top-rated Bissell Little Green, which is on sale for $99.98 at Amazon's spring sale. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

View Deal
JBL Tune 510BT
JBL Tune 510BT: was $49.95 now $29.95 at Amazon

This is an incredible price for a pair of wireless on-ear headphones – on sale for just $29.95 at Amazon right now. The JBL Tune 510BT features Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Streaming, so you can stream music and podcasts and take calls from your device, and you'll enjoy an impressive 40 hours of battery life. It's no t a model we've tested, but the JBL Tune 510BT have over 50,000 positive reviews on Amazon and are one of the best-selling headphones on the site. They also come with JBL's renowned Pure Bass sound.

View Deal
Apple AirTag 4 Pack
Apple AirTag 4 Pack: was $99 now $69.99 at Amazon

The Apple AirTag is Amazon's top-selling tech gadget and you can get a four-pack on sale for $69.99 - only $2 more than the record-low price. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet or want to track your luggage, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.

View Deal
Apple AirPods 4
Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $117 at Amazon

Amazon has Apple's all-new AirPods 4 on sale for only $117. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and pack Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You're also getting a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and supports USB-C for wireless charging.

View Deal
Apple Watch Series 10
Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $299 at Amazon

Amazon has now dropped Apple's latest smartwatch, the Apple Watch 10, to a new record-low price of only $299. The Apple Watch 10 includes upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display.

View Deal
Apple iPad 10.9 (2022)
Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was $349 now $259.99 at Amazon

Apple slashed the recommended starting price of the iPad 10.9 (2022) to $349 earlier this year, but Amazon has now dropped that figure even further to $259.99 - only $10 more than the record-low on Black Friday. In our iPad 10.9 (2022) review, we said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model, offering a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design.

View Deal
Apple MacBook Air M2, 256B (2022)
Apple MacBook Air M2, 256B (2022): was $999 now $699 at Amazon

Amazon has Apple's 2022 MacBook Air on sale for $699 – a new record-low price. Ranked in our best laptop list, the M2 MacBook Air packs Apple's M2 chip that will chew through all computing tasks. You're also getting 256GB of storage, an ultra-thin design, and 18 hours of battery life.

View Deal
Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M3, 2024)
Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M3, 2024): was $1,299 now $999 at Amazon

Our MacBook Air 15-inch review praised the display, performance, design, and speaker array, although we did think the jump in size hurt one of the MacBook Air's key selling points – its portability. Nevertheless, this is still an impressive laptop that was awarded a full five stars – and it's now available for a record-low price, and the new base model gets 16GB of memory, double what it used to be. Today's deal from Amazon's spring sale is the lowest price we've ever seen.

View Deal
Amazon 43-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV
Amazon 43-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV: was $369.99 now $209.99 at Amazon

Amazon's best-selling 43-inch 4-Series 4K smart TV is on sale for $209.99 - a new record-low price. It offers 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

View Deal
TCL 43-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD Smart TV
TCL 43-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD Smart TV: was $279.99 now $209.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a budget TV for a small space, you can't get much better than TCL's S-Class 4K smart TV for just $209.99. The TCL S4 Series TV packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system with Chromecast built-in, all for under $250, which is a fantastic deal.

View Deal
Samsung 55-inch Q60D 4K QLED TV
Samsung 55-inch Q60D 4K QLED TV: was $999.90 now $547.99 at Amazon

Amazon's weekend winter sale has Samsung's 55-inch Q60D QLED TV for $547.99 - $50 cheaper than the record-low Black Friday price. The Q60D features 4K and Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator, resulting in bright colors and realistic images. Its slim design also means it looks great in any living room.

View Deal
Samsung 50-Inch LS03B Series QLED 4K The Frame TV
Samsung 50-Inch LS03B Series QLED 4K The Frame TV: was $1,297.99 now $799 at Amazon

Samsung's stunning 50-inch The Frame TV is down to $799 - a new record-low price. The best-selling Samsung Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

View Deal
Roku Pro Series 55-inch Mini LED QLED TV
Roku Pro Series 55-inch Mini LED QLED TV: was $899.99 now $598 at Amazon

Roku's highly-rated 55-inch Pro Series QLED TV is down to a record-low price at Amazon. This TV delivers an incredible 4K picture thanks to the QLED display and mini-LED tech that shines with impressive colors and brilliant contrast. It's also a Roku device, so you'll get rapid and easy access to the latest entertainment through all the major streaming apps.

View Deal
LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV
LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,496.99 at Amazon

You can find clearance prices on 2024 TVs, LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,496.99. That's a massive $1,200 discount and $200 more than the record-low price. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

View Deal
Insignia 70-inch F50 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV
Insignia 70-inch F50 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV : was $599.99 now $399.99 at Amazon

If you're on a budget, this is an excellent deal on a big-screen display. The Insignia F50 TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

View Deal
TOPICS
Mackenzie Frazier
Mackenzie Frazier

Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past six years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible price. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Walmart sale deals
Walmart's massive spring sale is live – TVs, appliances, AirPods, and furniture from $17
Amazon deals sale
Amazon has a mega end-of-month sale: I've picked the 31 best deals starting at $17.99
Amazon tech deals
Amazon's holiday weekend sale is live – I've found the 25 best tech deals starting at $17.99
Amazon deals
Amazon's massive winter sale is live – here are 31 deals from $17.99 worth buying
Amazon tech deals
There's a huge tech sale at Amazon - OLED TVs, AirPods, and cheap laptops from $9.99
Amazon Winter sale
Amazon's giant winter sale is ending soon – here are 29 deals I'm adding to my cart
Latest in Seasonal Sales
Amazon deals
Amazon's spring sale is live: shop 25 best-selling tech and appliance deals from $9.99
Samsung TV deals
Samsung's spring sale is slashing prices on its best-selling TVs: save up to $1,200
Apple deals
Walmart has a huge sale on Apple AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, and more - deals from $23
Samsung The Frame TV, Galaxy S25 Ultra, and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra on pink background with big savings text overlay
Samsung's Spring Sale is as good as Black Friday: deals on Galaxy S25 Ultra, QLED TVs, and more
Amazon tech deals
There's a huge tech sale at Amazon - OLED TVs, AirPods, and cheap laptops from $9.99
Black Friday TV deals
Massive TV sale at Walmart is live: clearance prices on 4K, QLED and OLED TVs from $148
Latest in Deals
The artwork for The Last of Us Limited Edition DualSense controller
When and where to pre-order The Last of Us Limited Edition DualSense: all the information and best links to bookmark
Nikon Z5 mirrorless camera on green background with lowest price text overlay
These record-low Nikon Z5 prices suggest the cheap full-frame camera’s Z5 II upgrade could land soon
The Apple MacBook Air M2 on a red background with text saying Lowest Price next to it.
The excellent MacBook Air M2 drops to an unbelievable price of $699 - yes, really
Collage of Apple tech on a pink background, including MacBook, iPad, AirPods and Apple Watch
Massive Apple sale live at Best Buy: get a MacBook Air for $699, Apple Watch for $299 and cheap AirPods
The MacBook Air M2 on a blue background with text saying Price Cut.
The best MacBook Air (M4) preorder deal is at Best Buy – how to score the new Apple laptop for as little as $449
Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro on blue background with white text reading &#039;TechRadar best price&#039;
One of Ring's best video doorbells crashes to its lowest-ever price at Amazon
More about seasonal sales
Samsung TV deals

Samsung's spring sale is slashing prices on its best-selling TVs: save up to $1,200
Apple deals

Walmart has a huge sale on Apple AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, and more - deals from $23
The Blades of Fire key art.

MercurySteam CEO discusses upcoming new IP Blades of Fire: 'We love third person action adventure games and we wanted to revisit the genre'
See more latest
Most Popular
The artwork for The Last of Us Limited Edition DualSense controller
When and where to pre-order The Last of Us Limited Edition DualSense: all the information and best links to bookmark
The Apple MacBook Air M2 on a red background with text saying Lowest Price next to it.
The excellent MacBook Air M2 drops to an unbelievable price of $699 - yes, really
Nikon Z5 mirrorless camera on green background with lowest price text overlay
These record-low Nikon Z5 prices suggest the cheap full-frame camera’s Z5 II upgrade could land soon
A Sony SPVR 2 box on a cyan background with white TechRadar branding and price cut wording
The huge price cuts to PSVR 2 and its Horizon: Call of the Mountain bundle are now in effect at PlayStation Direct
Collage of Apple tech on a pink background, including MacBook, iPad, AirPods and Apple Watch
Massive Apple sale live at Best Buy: get a MacBook Air for $699, Apple Watch for $299 and cheap AirPods
The MacBook Air M2 on a blue background with text saying Price Cut.
The best MacBook Air (M4) preorder deal is at Best Buy – how to score the new Apple laptop for as little as $449
Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro on blue background with white text reading &#039;TechRadar best price&#039;
One of Ring's best video doorbells crashes to its lowest-ever price at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 with orange 7 on watch face and olive green wristband on orange background with TechRadar don&#039;t miss icon
Get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 for as little as $129.99 with this tempting trade-in deal
An AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT made by Sapphire on a table with its retail packaging
Where to buy AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9070: the best retailers in the US and UK to check for stock
LG C3 OLED TV on orange background and TechRadar &#039;Price Cut&#039; text
Spring clearance: LG's highly-rated C3 OLED TV has a massive $1,200 discount at Amazon