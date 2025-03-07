Amazon's spring sale is live: shop 25 best-selling tech and appliance deals from $9.99

Spring is just around the corner and Amazon is getting a head start by launching a massive spring sale. You could say the retailer is doing some "spring cleaning" by slashing prices on best-selling tech and appliances, to make room for new 2025 products.

• Shop Amazon's daily deals

That means you can score record-low prices on TVs, air fryers, MacBooks, vacuums, AirPods and smart home devices. As TechRadar's deals editor, I've gone through Amazon's spring sale and hand-picked the 25 best deals. I curated the list based on Amazon's top-sellers from popular brands like Apple, Bissell, LG, Ninja and Samsung.

A few standout deals include Apple devices, including the Apple Watch 10 on sale for only $299 and the powerful MacBook Air M2 on sale for $699 - both new record-low prices. If you're looking for appliance bargains, you can find Ninja's Air Fryer Pro on sale for $89.99 and the highly-rated Renpho smart scale on sale for just $19.99.

Shop more of Amazon's best spring deals below and keep in mind these are limited-time offers and some older-model products might be in danger of expiring for good.

Amazon's huge spring sale - the 25 best deals

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon Need a cheap streaming device to add smart capabilities to a TV? The new version of Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick is on sale for $17.99 when you apply code HDFTVWIN at check out. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found the original version was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high definition 4K resolution. It's a good offer for a solid streaming stick with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa. This offer slashes 50% off when you apply the code 4KFTVWIN at checkout.

Renpho Smart Scale: was $34.99 now $19.99 at Amazon Get the highly-rated Renpho smart scale on sale for just $19.99 - $2 shy of the record-low price. The smart scale has over 340,000 positive reviews on Amazon and can measure your body's body fat ratio, BMI, as well as your weight from the convenient Renpho app.

TP-Link AC1200 WiFi Extender: was $49.99 now $23.99 at Amazon Improve the WiFi in your home with this TP-Link extender on sale for only $23.99, thanks to a massive 52% discount. The TP-Link AC1200 boosts Internet Wi-Fi coverage up to 1500 square feet and connects up to 30 devices.

Magic Bullet Blender: was $49.99 now $39.88 at Amazon Get prepared for the warmer months with this Magic Bullet Blender, which is down to just $39.88 at Amazon's spring sale. The blender chops, mixes, blends, whips, grinds, and more and includes a tall and short cup, party mug, reusable and to-go lids, and a 10-second recipe guide.

Ninja Air Fryer Pro: was $119.99 now $89.99 at Amazon An air fryer allows you to enjoy your favorite fried foods with less oil, and this Ninja Pro model is perfect for families. The 5-quart capacity drawer is enough to make meals for the whole family, and preset functions allow for easy air frying, roasting, reheating, and dehydrating. Today's deal from Amazon is just $10 more than the record-low price.

Cosori Air Fryer 9-in-1: was $119.99 now $89.99 at Amazon Thanks to its six-quart capacity, this Cosori air fryer is ideal for the whole family and has a wide temperature range of up to 450 degrees. It's thankfully non-stick and dishwasher safe, so clean-up is as straightforward as cooking your favorite meals. Today's price from Amazon is a record-low.

Ninja Drip Coffee Maker : was $229.99 now $179.99 at Amazon The Ninja Drip coffee maker does it all, and it's currently on sale at Amazon for $179.99. The Ninja coffee system can brew coffee traditional or with Keurig K Cups. It features four brew sizes, carafe sizes, and pod sizes and can make hot coffee, ice coffee, or tea.

Black+Decker Dustbuster: was $59.99 now $49.99 at Amazon This Black+Decker Dustbuster has over 100,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is on my spring cleaning wish list as a mom of two messy boys. The handheld vacuum is lightweight, portable, easy to recharge, and has a crevice tool to clean hard-to-reach areas.

JBL Tune 510BT: was $49.95 now $29.95 at Amazon This is an incredible price for a pair of wireless on-ear headphones – on sale for just $29.95 at Amazon right now. The JBL Tune 510BT features Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Streaming, so you can stream music and podcasts and take calls from your device, and you'll enjoy an impressive 40 hours of battery life. It's no t a model we've tested, but the JBL Tune 510BT have over 50,000 positive reviews on Amazon and are one of the best-selling headphones on the site. They also come with JBL's renowned Pure Bass sound.

Apple AirTag 4 Pack: was $99 now $69.99 at Amazon The Apple AirTag is Amazon's top-selling tech gadget and you can get a four-pack on sale for $69.99 - only $2 more than the record-low price. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet or want to track your luggage, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $117 at Amazon Amazon has Apple's all-new AirPods 4 on sale for only $117. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and pack Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You're also getting a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and supports USB-C for wireless charging.

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $299 at Amazon Amazon has now dropped Apple's latest smartwatch, the Apple Watch 10, to a new record-low price of only $299. The Apple Watch 10 includes upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display.

Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was $349 now $259.99 at Amazon Apple slashed the recommended starting price of the iPad 10.9 (2022) to $349 earlier this year, but Amazon has now dropped that figure even further to $259.99 - only $10 more than the record-low on Black Friday. In our iPad 10.9 (2022) review, we said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model, offering a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design.

Apple MacBook Air M2, 256B (2022): was $999 now $699 at Amazon Amazon has Apple's 2022 MacBook Air on sale for $699 – a new record-low price. Ranked in our best laptop list, the M2 MacBook Air packs Apple's M2 chip that will chew through all computing tasks. You're also getting 256GB of storage, an ultra-thin design, and 18 hours of battery life.

Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M3, 2024): was $1,299 now $999 at Amazon Our MacBook Air 15-inch review praised the display, performance, design, and speaker array, although we did think the jump in size hurt one of the MacBook Air's key selling points – its portability. Nevertheless, this is still an impressive laptop that was awarded a full five stars – and it's now available for a record-low price, and the new base model gets 16GB of memory, double what it used to be. Today's deal from Amazon's spring sale is the lowest price we've ever seen.

TCL 43-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD Smart TV: was $279.99 now $209.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a budget TV for a small space, you can't get much better than TCL's S-Class 4K smart TV for just $209.99. The TCL S4 Series TV packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system with Chromecast built-in, all for under $250, which is a fantastic deal.

Samsung 55-inch Q60D 4K QLED TV: was $999.90 now $547.99 at Amazon Amazon's weekend winter sale has Samsung's 55-inch Q60D QLED TV for $547.99 - $50 cheaper than the record-low Black Friday price. The Q60D features 4K and Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator, resulting in bright colors and realistic images. Its slim design also means it looks great in any living room.

Roku Pro Series 55-inch Mini LED QLED TV: was $899.99 now $598 at Amazon Roku's highly-rated 55-inch Pro Series QLED TV is down to a record-low price at Amazon. This TV delivers an incredible 4K picture thanks to the QLED display and mini-LED tech that shines with impressive colors and brilliant contrast. It's also a Roku device, so you'll get rapid and easy access to the latest entertainment through all the major streaming apps.