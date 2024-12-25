Amazon's after-Christmas sale is live – here are 35 deals that are actually worth buying

Christmas day is coming to an end, which means Amazon's after-Christmas sale is officially live. That means you can cuddle up on the couch and browse for gifts you didn't get this year or spend an Amazon gift card you just received. The retailer's after-Christmas sale has thousands of deals on everything from TVs, iPads, and headphones to blenders, vacuums, and smart home devices.



As TechRadar's deals editor, I've gone through Amazon's after-Christmas sale and hand-picked the 35 best deals worth buying. I selected the items based on price and popularity from brands like Apple, Ninja, Keurig, Fitbit, and Sony. Most of the deals are also on sale for the same or lower prices we saw during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.



A few highlights include Amazon's 50-inch Omni Series TV on sale for $299.99, Apple's all-new AirPods 4 on sale for $119, and the highly-rated Eufy Smart Scale on sale for $23.95.



Shop more of Amazon's best after-Christmas deals below and visit our main after-Christmas sales hub for more of today's top offers around the web. Keep in mind that today's sale might be your last opportunity of the year to grab a bargain before the next big holiday sale event.

Amazon after-Christmas sale - the 35 best deals

Roku Express HD: was $29.99 now $17.99 at Amazon Roku's most affordable streaming stick is quick, cheap, and easy to use, and it's a great way to get started in the world of streaming. This discount brings this device to under $20, which is a bargain for TV owners looking for a simple and effective way to add smart features to their display.

Kasa Smart Plug Mini: was $29.99 now $18.99 at Amazon Grab the handy Alexa-enabled Kasa Smart Plug for a record-low price of $18.99 at Amazon. Great for all your new appliances, the four-pack of smart plugs allows you to add voice control to any outlet, so you can turn on and off lights and appliances completely hands-free or with the compatible Kasa app.

Chamberlain Chamberlain Smart Garage Control: was $29.98 now $24.99 at Amazon The handy Chamberlain smart garage control allows you to open and close your garage from anywhere, and the best part? It's on sale for $24.99. You can also set a schedule to make sure your garage is always closed at night and receive notifications anytime your garage door is opened or closed.

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper: was $39.99 now $24.97 at Amazon The Fullstar vegetable chopper has over 100,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is on sale for $24. 97. With four interchangeable blades, you can chop your favorite veggies in a flash, julienne, chop, and slice them.

Eufy Smart Scale C1: was $29.99 now $23.95 at Amazon The top-rated Eufy smart scale is on sale for its lowest price yet at Amazon right now. The Eufy Smart Scale C1 can measure your body's body fat ratio, BMI, bone mass, muscle mass, as well as your weight and gives you a more detailed way of checking in with your health and what that number on the scale actually means.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $21.99 at Amazon As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution. It's a good offer for a solid streaming stick with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa. Today's offer is a record-low price when you apply the code 4KHOLIDAYADD at checkout.

Amazon Echo Spot: was $79.99 now $44.99 at Amazon Amazon's brand new Echo Spot pairs a 2.83-inch touch with a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker, which might make it the ideal smart alarm clock. With Alexa onboard, you can ask the assistant for the weather, play music, or even schedule alarms. Today's deal is a return to the record-low price.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping: was $79.99 now $47.99 at Amazon The viral Beckham Hotel Collection pillows are always a top seller during holiday sales, and the queen-size set is on sale for $47.99 when you apply the additional discount. The queen-size pillows have over 240,000 positive reviews and are the number-one best-selling pillow on Amazon's site.

Black+Decker Dustbuster: was $59.99 now $48.68 at Amazon This Black+Decker Dustbuster has over 100,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is on my wish list for a cleaner 2025. The handheld vacuum is lightweight, portable, easy to recharge, and has a crevice tool to clean hard-to-reach areas. It's also the perfect gift to yourself to get a head start on your New Year cleaning relations.

Toloco Massage Gun: was $59.99 now $49.99 at Amazon This top-rated massage gun has over 50,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is on sale for only $49.99. The Toloco massage gun features 20 different speed levels and 15 replaceable massage heads to relieve pain on all parts of your body.

Keurig K-Mini single-serve coffee machine: was $99.99 now $59.99 at Amazon Thanks to its compact size, this Keurig K-Mini coffee maker is a great choice for those working with a small kitchen space. It can brew a cup in minutes and is less than five inches wide. Today's deal from Amazon brings the price down to just $59.99 – just $10 more than the record-low price.

Apple AirTag 4 Pack: was $99 now $69.99 at Amazon The Apple AirTag is one of Apple's highly coveted gadgets and makes a great stocking stuffer. Today's deal from Amazon brings a four-pack down to $69.99 – a record-low price. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet, attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.

Beats Studio Buds: was $149.95 now $79.99 at Amazon The Beats Studio Buds have all the essentials you could need at this price. There’s a custom acoustic platform with powerful and balanced sound, along with a choice of ANC or a Transparency mode. The active noise cancellation may not be the strongest around but it does a good job for the price range. There’s also up to eight hours of listening time, while these are sweat and water-resistant so they’re a good option for taking to the gym or on runs.

Ninja Air Fryer Pro: was $119.99 now $89.99 at Amazon An air fryer allows you to enjoy your favorite fried foods with less oil, and this NInja Pro model is perfect for families. The 5-quart capacity drawer is enough to make meals for the whole family, and preset functions allow for easy air frying, roasting, reheating, and dehydrating. The compact design means it'll comfortably fit on your countertop, too.

Amazon Echo Show 8: was $149.99 now $84.99 at Amazon Get organized in 2025 with Amazon's latest Echo Show 8, which is on sale for $84.99 – $5 more than the record-low. The eight-inch display allows you to make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free thanks to Alexa compatibility.

Apple AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation: was $129 now $119 at Amazon Amazon has Apple's all-new AirPods 4 on sale for $119 – only $1 more than the lowest-ever price we saw over Black Friday. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and pack Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You're also getting a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and supports USB-C for wireless charging.

Fitbit Charge 6 Fitness Tracker: was $159.95 now $137.50 at Amazon The Charge 6 includes updated HR sensors, making it one of Fitbit's best overall fitness trackers; plus, you're getting a comfortable band, a bright AMOLED screen, built-in GPS, and a Stress Management Score. Today's deal brings the price down to $137.50.

Nespresso Vertuo Pop Plus Deluxe: was $129.95 now $99 at Amazon The Nespresso Vertuo Pop Plus Deluxe by Breville is on sale for its cheapest price yet. This easy-to-use coffee maker supports multiple types of drinks and sizes, and you can brew these using dedicated recyclable Nespresso pods. The large removable water tank and compact size also add to its convenience.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $298 at Amazon Quite simply the best in Sony's class-leading wireless over-ear lineup. The older XM4 headphones were outstanding, the XM3 cans before it were excellent, and it'll come as little surprise to know that Sony's XM5 proposition is also incredibly hard to beat. Today's deal from Amazon is $20 more than the record-low price.

Ninja Mega Kitchen System: was $169 now $149.99 at Amazon Amazon's after-Christmas sale includes this Ninja Mega Kitchen blender for $149.99. You'll get an XL 72-oz. blender, two 16-oz Nutri Ninja Cups with to-go lids to take your smoothie on the go, and a 64-oz food processor bowl.

Eufy Robot vacuum 11S MAX: was $249.99 now $149.99 at Amazon The Eufy 11S Max can clean hard floors and medium carpets and features BoostIQ Technology, which automatically works harder when a spot needs a deeper cleaning. Today's after-Christmas deal from Amazon brings the price down to $149.99.

Apple Watch SE, 40mm: was $249 now $189 at Amazon If you're looking for Apple's cheapest smartwatch, you can get the Apple Watch SE on sale for only $189. While the Apple Watch SE lacks all the bells and whistles found on the Apple Watch 10, it still packs a fast processor, excellent battery life, and plenty of health and fitness features.

Oura Ring Generation 3 Horizon: was $299 now $249 at Amazon Amazon has the best-selling Oura Ring 3 on sale, with prices starting at $299 depending on what size and color you buy. The Oura Ring Generation 3 is a discreet, accurate tracker with loads of features, and at this price, it's perhaps better value than the Oura Ring 4.

Amazon 43-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV: was $369.99 now $209.99 at Amazon Amazon's best-selling 43-inch 4-Series 4K smart TV is on sale for $209.99 with code FIRE43 at checkout- a new record-low price. It offers 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Omni Series 4K TV: was $479.99 now $299.99 at Amazon Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, you can control the volume and launch channels hands-free instead of using your remote. The 50-inch model is down to $299 when you apply the code 50OMNI at checkout - that's a new record-low price.

Apple Watch Series 10, 46mm: was $429 now $379 at Amazon Apple's all-new Apple Watch 10 is on sale for $379, which is only $20 more than the record-low price. The Apple Watch 10 includes upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display. Please note that this deal is for the larger 46mm model.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV: was $2,499.99 now $1,296.99 at Amazon The LG C3 OLED TV is a best-seller here at TechRadar, and the 65-inch model is now on sale for $1,296.99. That's a whopping $1,200 discount and only $100 more than the record-low price on Black Friday. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.