Amazon has a huge sale on tech gadgets – shop 13 deals I'd buy from $14.99

Just in time for the holidays, Amazon has launched a huge sale on its best-selling tech devices with prices starting at just $14.99. The retailer has leftover Black Friday prices on Fire tablets, Ring Doorbells, Fire TV Sticks, Echo speakers, and TVs with last-minute delivery before Christmas.



As TechRadar's deals editor, I've gone through Amazon's sale and hand-picked the 13 best tech gadget deals. I've selected the items based on price and popularity, with several of today's deals still on sale for the same record-low prices we saw during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. A few highlights that would also make great Christmas gifts include the Echo Pop smart speaker bundled with a smart color bulb for just $19.98, the all-new Fire HD 8 tablet on sale for $54.99, and the Ring Doorbell on sale for $59.99.



Shop more of Amazon's best device deals below, all of which arrive before Christmas for Prime members. Shipping dates and prices will change as we get closer to December 25, so you should snag these bargains now before it's too late.

Amazon's 13 best tech gadget deals

Amazon Echo Pop with Smart Color Bulb: was $39.99 now $19.98 at Amazon My favorite Amazon tech gadget deal is the Echo Pop bundled with Amazon's smart color bulb for just $19.98, thanks to a massive 60% discount. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and control your included smart bulb completely hands-free.

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon The new version of Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick is on sale for just $19.99, which is only $2 shy of the record low. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found the original version was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $27.99 at Amazon As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution. It's a good offer for a solid streaming stick that comes with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa. Today's offer is $6 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday.

Ring Battery Doorbell: was $99.95 now $59.99 at Amazon I already own the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell and can't imagine living without it. The smart doorbell includes a built-in battery and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. Today's deal from Amazon is a record-low price.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus: was $149.95 now $99.99 at Amazon The all-new Ring Video Doorbell Plus is another Amazon device on sale for its lowest price ever. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection with colored night vision, allowing you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also uses Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Amazon Fire 10 HD Kids tablet: was $189.99 now $109.99 at Amazon The latest Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids tablet is a great Christmas gift idea, and it's on sale for $109.99, which is the same record-low price we saw on Black Friday. The 10-inch tablet features easy parental controls, a kid-proof case, and a year of Amazon Kids Unlimited, which gives you access to apps, games, books, videos, and more.

Amazon New Kindle Kids: was $129.99 now $109.99 at Amazon Amazon has a 15% discount on the latest Kindle for kids, bringing the price down to $109.99. The water-proof Kindle features a six-inch 300 ppi glare-free display and comes with six months of Amazon Kids+ subscription, which includes thousands of books and hundreds of Audible books.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet: was $99.99 now $54.99 at Amazon My favorite Black Friday deal is still live at Amazon - the all-new Fire HD 8 tablet for $54.99 - a record-low price. You're getting an 8-inch HD display and impressive all-day battery life; plus, the tablet works with Amazon Alexa, so you can use your voice to make calls, play music, set reminders, and check the weather.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $139.99 now $74.99 at Amazon Amazon's latest tablet, the Fire HD 10, is down to its lowest price ever. It has a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for speedy performance. The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: was $159.99 now $134.99 at Amazon Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite is always a best seller at holiday sales, and today's deal brings the price down $134.99, which is only $5 more than the record-low. The waterproof e-reader features a large 7-inch glare-free display, a battery that lasts for weeks, and a single charge that lasts up to 12 weeks.