Amazon has a huge sale on tech gadgets – shop 13 deals I'd buy from $14.99
Save on Ring Doorbells, Fire TV Sticks, TVs, tablets and more
Just in time for the holidays, Amazon has launched a huge sale on its best-selling tech devices with prices starting at just $14.99. The retailer has leftover Black Friday prices on Fire tablets, Ring Doorbells, Fire TV Sticks, Echo speakers, and TVs with last-minute delivery before Christmas.
• Shop more Amazon holiday deals
As TechRadar's deals editor, I've gone through Amazon's sale and hand-picked the 13 best tech gadget deals. I've selected the items based on price and popularity, with several of today's deals still on sale for the same record-low prices we saw during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. A few highlights that would also make great Christmas gifts include the Echo Pop smart speaker bundled with a smart color bulb for just $19.98, the all-new Fire HD 8 tablet on sale for $54.99, and the Ring Doorbell on sale for $59.99.
Shop more of Amazon's best device deals below, all of which arrive before Christmas for Prime members. Shipping dates and prices will change as we get closer to December 25, so you should snag these bargains now before it's too late.
Amazon's 13 best tech gadget deals
My favorite Amazon tech gadget deal is the Echo Pop bundled with Amazon's smart color bulb for just $19.98, thanks to a massive 60% discount. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and control your included smart bulb completely hands-free.
For just $14.99, Amazon's best-selling Fire TV Stick Lite would make a great stocking stuffer. The budget streaming player features an Alexa voice remote and allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills.
The new version of Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick is on sale for just $19.99, which is only $2 shy of the record low. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found the original version was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices.
As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution. It's a good offer for a solid streaming stick that comes with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa. Today's offer is $6 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday.
Amazon has the Ring Stick Up Cam on sale for $54.99 - the cheapest price we've ever seen. The Alexa-enabled security camera features motion-activated notifications and two-way talk and can be placed indoors or outdoors.
I already own the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell and can't imagine living without it. The smart doorbell includes a built-in battery and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. Today's deal from Amazon is a record-low price.
The all-new Ring Video Doorbell Plus is another Amazon device on sale for its lowest price ever. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection with colored night vision, allowing you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also uses Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.
The latest Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids tablet is a great Christmas gift idea, and it's on sale for $109.99, which is the same record-low price we saw on Black Friday. The 10-inch tablet features easy parental controls, a kid-proof case, and a year of Amazon Kids Unlimited, which gives you access to apps, games, books, videos, and more.
Amazon has a 15% discount on the latest Kindle for kids, bringing the price down to $109.99. The water-proof Kindle features a six-inch 300 ppi glare-free display and comes with six months of Amazon Kids+ subscription, which includes thousands of books and hundreds of Audible books.
My favorite Black Friday deal is still live at Amazon - the all-new Fire HD 8 tablet for $54.99 - a record-low price. You're getting an 8-inch HD display and impressive all-day battery life; plus, the tablet works with Amazon Alexa, so you can use your voice to make calls, play music, set reminders, and check the weather.
Amazon's latest tablet, the Fire HD 10, is down to its lowest price ever. It has a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for speedy performance. The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life.
Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite is always a best seller at holiday sales, and today's deal brings the price down $134.99, which is only $5 more than the record-low. The waterproof e-reader features a large 7-inch glare-free display, a battery that lasts for weeks, and a single charge that lasts up to 12 weeks.
Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, you can control the volume and launch channels hands-free instead of using your remote. Today's discount is the same price we saw during Black Friday and the best deal we've seen all year.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past six years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible price. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.