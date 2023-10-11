51 best anti-Prime Day deals still available from Walmart, Target and Best Buy

Thanks to Amazon's October Prime Day sale, which is on its 2nd day, retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Target have launched competing offers to try and take a piece of the Prime Day pie. That's good news for you because there are some really good deals with record-low prices on TVs, kitchen appliances, laptops, vacuums, and smart home devices.



As a deals editor, I've gone through the competing sales from Best Buy, Walmart, and Target to bring you the 51 best anti-Prime Day deals still available. The deals listed below are either price-matched at Amazon or offer better prices that you won't find in today's Prime Day sale.



Stand-out offers include our best-rated TV, LG's 65-inch C2 OLED, on sale for $1,449, the first-generation Apple Watch SE marked down to just $149, and the best-selling iRobot Roomba robot vacuum on sale for $199.99.



The best part about these anti-Prime Day deals is that, unlike the Amazon Prime Day sale, no membership is required to shop today's sale - these bargains are available for everyone. Worried about free shipping? Walmart and Best Buy offer free shipping on all orders over $35. So the only thing you need to worry about is time - Best Buy's rival sale ends tonight at midnight, and Walmart's sale has been extended to tomorrow. That means you have just hours left for many of today's offers, and you might not see prices like this until the upcoming Black Friday deals event.

The best anti-Prime Day sales

The 51 best anti-Prime Day deals

Amazon Smart Plug: was $24.99 now $12.99 at Best Buy

Add smart capabilities to any device in your home with the best-selling Amazon Smart Plug on sale for just $12.99 - matching last year's Black Friday record-low. The handy smart plug works with Amazon Alexa, so you can turn on lights and appliances using your voice or with the compatible Alexa app.

All-new Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Best Buy

Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? Best Buy has the all-new Echo Pop on sale for just $17.99 - the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For that price, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.

Blink Mini security camera: was $34.99 now $19.99 at Best Buy

The Blink Mini is always a best-seller at holiday sales like Prime Day, and Best Buy has the compact smart security camera on sale for $19.99 - only $2 more than the record low. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery HD Security Camera: was $99.99 now $59.99 at Best Buy

The Alexa-enabled Ring Stick Up security camera can be used indoors or outdoors features motion-activated notifications and two-way talk, and can be placed on a flat surface or mounted to a wall. Today's anti-Prime Day deal brings the price down to a record low of $59.99.

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Best Buy

Get Amazon's best-selling Fire TV Stick on sale for $19.99 - the lowest price you'll find. The HD streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote, plus support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: was $49.99 now $22.99 at Best Buy

Stream your content in 4K resolution with the Fire TV Stick 4K, which is marked down to $22.99 at Best Buy's 48-hour rival Prime Day sale. The best-selling Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.95 now $54.99 at Best Buy

The Ring Video Doorbell is on sale for just $54.99, which is $5 less than the record-low set during last year's Black Friday sale. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2021): was 129.99 now $59.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a smart home display, Best Buy has the 2021 Echo Show 8 on sale for $59.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The eight-inch display allows you to make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free thanks to Alexa compatibility.

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet: was $149.99 now $74.99 at Best Buy

This Prime Day deal is the lowest price yet for the Amazon Fire HD 10, the brand's latest 11-inch slate. Perfect for watching content or using any number of Amazon's own-brand applications, the Fire HD 10 features a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for relatively decent performance (for the money). The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life.

Kindle Paperwhite: was $149.99 now $99.99 at Best Buy

The Kindle Paperwhite is always a Prime Day favorite and Best Buy's early sale has the e-reader on sale for a record-low price of $99.99. The waterproof Kindle features a 6.8-inch glare-free display with an adjustable warm light and an impressive battery life that lasts up to 10 weeks.

Blink Outdoor Security Camera: was $199.99 now $99.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a smart outdoor security camera, Best Buy has the top-rated Blink two-camera security system on sale for $99.99. The outdoor security camera will alert your smartphone when motion is detected and features two-way audio and a two-year battery life.

Apple Watch SE (44mm, GPS), 2020: was $329 now $149 at Walmart

One of the best deals from Walmart's sale is the best-selling Apple Watch SE on sale for just $149 – the cheapest price you'll find for an Apple Watch. The first-generation Apple Watch SE is an excellent choice for someone who wants essential functions like activity tracking, calorie counting, and sleep tracking, plus the ability to see notifications, take calls, and reply to texts directly from your wrist.

Apple Watch SE, 2022 (GPS, 40mm): was $249 now $219 at Best Buy

You can get the 2022 Apple Watch SE on sale for $219 at Best Buy right now. That's the lowest price we've ever seen and the best-value Apple Watch you can buy currently. While the Apple Watch SE lacks all the bells and whistles found on the Apple Watch 8, it still packs a fast processor, great battery life, and new health and fitness features.

Apple Watch 8 (GPS+Cellular, 45mm): was $529 now $379 at Best Buy

The Apple Watch 8 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy, thanks to its impressive display, health tracking, and safety features, such as fall detection and Emergency SOS. Best Buy's anti-Prime Day sale has the best-selling smartwatch on sale for just $379. That's the best deal you can find right now and the lowest price we've seen in months.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $249 at Walmart

The 2021 iPad may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, whether that's browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games. Today's deal from Walmart brings the tablet down to $249 – the lowest price we've ever seen.

Apple iPad 10.9 2022 (64GB): was $449 now $399 at Best Buy

Best Buy's Prime DAy deals also include the 2022 iPad on sale for a record-low price of $399. Compared to the 2021 iPad, the latest entry-level tablet comes with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful A14 Bionic chip for laptop-like speed, upgraded cameras with 4K video, and all-day battery life. It's a fantastic tablet at a great price, especially with today's $50 discount.

iPad Pro 11 2022 (128GB): was $799 now $749.99 at Best Buy

Apple's 2022 iPad Pro is getting a $50 discount at Best Buy's 48-hour sale, which brings the 11-inch tablet down to $749.99. The Pro line sits at the top of Apple's tablet pile, and discounts are few and far between, especially on the latest 2022 model, so this is a deal that's not to be missed.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max: up to $1,000 off with a trade-in at Best Buy

If you want to get your hands on Apple's all-new iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max, Best Buy is matching the big carrier's trade-in rebates across all devices today. While most will likely prefer to get their device directly from AT&T, Verizon, or T-Mobile, Best Buy is essentially offering you an alternative route to get your device here.

Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee machine: was $199.99 now $149.25 at Target

For a pod coffee machine, we highly recommend the Vertuo Plus from Nespresso. It's one of the best coffee makers in its budget range, and during our Nespresso Vertuo Plus review, we thought it created some great-tasting coffee and was incredibly easy to use. Today's anti-Prime Day deal from Amazon brings the price down to $149.25 - the lowest price we've seen.