We’ve tested many low-profile keyboards, but the Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro may have just beaten them all with its short actuation distance, ultra-low-latency connectivity, and its low-profile linear optical switch that feel fantastic to type on. Whether you’re gaming or typing, this gaming keyboard does most of the work for you.

Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro review: One-minute review

The Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro may just have cemented Razer’s status as the king of gaming keyboards. With this new entry, the manufacturer has finally thrown its hat into the ultra-low-profile gaming keyboard ring. And, while manufacturers like Keychron, Logitech, and Roccat got there first, it looks like Razer made good use of that time between its rivals’ releases and its own launch to create something better.

Don’t get us wrong; ultra-low-profile gaming keyboards like the Logitech G915 Lightspeed , Roccat Vulcan Pro , and the Vulcan 122 AIMO (for mechanical switch fans) still have their place in the world. We will forever be fans of these entries, and this author, specifically, will happily put them on rotation. There are so many excellent options out there that it almost doesn’t make sense to just get one. And, if you’ve ever checked out other gamer’s setups on social media and YouTube, you know that there are many others who do the same.

At the same time, for gamers who only need one or don’t have the budget to start a collection, choosing that one keyboard to rule them all is the way to go. And, the Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro might be, in several ways, superior to those that have come before. It has a shorter actuation point than the Roccat Vulcan Pro, faster wireless connectivity than the Logitech G915, and a better-feeling optical switch than any of them.

Really, the only thing that might put people off is the price. Over-$200/£200 is nothing to joke about, especially for a gaming keyboard in the current economic climate that we’re in. Or is it especially because Roccat’s Vulcan Pro is much more affordable and the G915 is cheaper now?

Either way, it does take a little bit of its shine away. Still, we also can’t blame you if you do splurge on it or save up a little to get it.

Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro review: price

How much does it cost? $249 (£249, AU$359)

$249 (£249, AU$359) Where is it available? Linear optical switch version available now

Linear optical switch version available now Where can you get it? Available in the US, UK, and Australia

Available for purchase now in the US, the UK, and Australia for $249 (£249, AU$359), the Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro might not be for the budget-minded and those feeling the effects of the rising inflation rates. That’s especially with the wired Roccat Vulcan Pro only setting you back $159 (£179, AU$329) and the Logitech G915 Lightspeed now discounted at $229 / £209.

Spending more might be worth it to some people, however, if they want the fastest wireless connectivity and simultaneous connectivity to several devices. However, if they don’t mind being tethered to their PC or having an ever so slightly slower wireless connection that isn’t discernible to most people anyway, one of the aforementioned options above might be of better value to you.

Value: 3.5 / 5

Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro review: design

The Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro is one of the thinnest ultra-low-profile gaming keyboard on the market, and only 26.5mm at its thickest. (Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

One of the lightest ultra-low-profile gaming keyboards

Several connectivity options and multi-device connectivity

Vibrant customizable RGB

The Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro might not be the thinnest ultra-low-profile gaming keyboard on the market. That honor might still belong to the Logitech G915 Lightspeed whose beautiful brushed metal desk and thin keys together keep it under 25mm (Razer’s entry sits at 26.5mm at its thickest). However, it manages to be the lightest of the optical bunch, weighing a travel-friendly 776.5g (27.4oz).

The gaming keyboard is solidly-built, despite its thin and light form factor, boasting a 5052 Aluminium Alloy top panel, high-quality plastic bottom panel, and detachable braided fiber Type-C cable, as well as ultra-durable coated ABS keycaps. It promises a 70 million keystroke lifespan rating, which is a lifetime to most users. And, it looks good as well, thanks to Razer’s customizable Chroma RGB that we found to be more than vibrant enough even in brighter lighting conditions.

It has three quick-switch buttons that make it easy for you to switch from one device to another. (Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

The one thing we love most about the Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro’s design is the set of three quick-switch buttons that are conveniently located in front. This keyboard boasts three connectivity modes – 2.4GHz HyperSpeed wireless, Bluetooth, and USB-C. In Bluetooth mode, it can connect simultaneously to three different devices, and those three buttons make it easy for you to switch from one device to another, which is super nifty.

Design: 5 / 5

Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro review: performance

Slightly mushy, but great feeling keys/switches overall

1.2mm actuation distance and 45g actuation force

Battery life

Optical switches tend to have a bit more resistance than mechanical switches, which does put some people off. The Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro splits the difference, much like the Logitech G915 (although we do think that the Logitech does it slightly better), so it still satisfies mechanical switch fans without being as bouncy as the linear Vulcan Pro. As a result, it delivers a satisfying and comfortable typing experience, whether you’re in the middle of a game or typing work documents.

Its linear optical switch is indeed “ultra-fast” and “ultra-reliable,” not to mention, very quiet. What we love most about it is that while key travel is 2.8mm (that’s incredibly short, but the G915 is 0.1mm shorter – not that it matters much to most users), it boasts an actuation distance of 1.2mm and an actuation force of 45g.

It boasts an actuation distance of 1.2mm and an actuation force of 45g. (Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

Most users might not see a big difference outright, but they will over time as that combination truly means the keyboard requires less effort from you, especially when typing. We’ve found ourselves putting in less force when typing this review or playing either Cyberpunk 2077 or Stray, and our wrists, arms, and shoulders have been reaping the benefits.

The battery life is decent and just about on par with the G915. Razer has given it a 40-hour rating, but that’s only if you’ve got your RGB lighting set at 50%. Increase its brightness to 100%, and you’ve got about 24 hours of use, which means 3 days of 8-hour gaming/typing sessions.

That still isn’t bad. However, if you’re one to forget to regularly charge or you just despise having to charge in general, you probably should reduce RGB brightness to 50%.

The media button and roller are great as well, but you’ll need to go into the Razer Synapse 3 app to change their settings. At default, the button is only set to play and pause while the roller controls the volume (you press it to mute).

One thing that the Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro has that makes it a better choice for many gamers than the G915 are its fully-programmable keys. While the G915 only has its five G-keys that you can key reassign or program with macros, every key in the DeathStalker V2 Pro has that capability, which makes it the more versatile option. It also has a hybrid on-board memory and cloud storage so you can take those macros and RGB lighting profiles with you.

Performance: 5 / 5

Should I buy the Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro?

The Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro is a full-sized keyboard with media buttons and a number pad. (Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

Buy it if…

You want the speediest and most versatile ultra-low-profile keyboard

The Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro has <1ms wireless connectivity, multi-device connectivity, several connectivity options, and fully-programmable keys.

You need a keyboard that’s kind to your wrist and shoulders

With a 1.2mm actuation distance and a 45g actuation force, you’ll find yourself typing and gaming with less effort on the Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro.

Don’t buy it if…

You’re short on cash

This might be the best ultra-low-profile gaming keyboard on the market, but that price certainly puts a damper on things, especially with the cost of living at an all-time high.

You have very little desk space

This is a full keyboard so it still has a big footprint. If you want something more compact, try a mini gaming keyboard (opens in new tab) or wait for the Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro TKL (opens in new tab) to come out.

Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro review: report card

First reviewed August 2022

