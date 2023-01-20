JBL Quantum Stream Dual Pattern USB mic review: best for novice streamers

With a streamlined design and intuitive ease of use, the JBL Quantum Stream is a surprisingly capable USB mic. Fine-tuning settings, whether through the onboard controls or JBL’s app, is a breeze. And, the mic delivers in audio performance. Unfortunately, its port placement is one big issue. While there are some better USB mics out there, I think the JBL Quantum Stream is the perfect first USB mic for streamers.

JBL Quantum Stream: One-minute review

The JBL Quantum Stream is a strong first effort from a company that may be new to the peripherals game but has been an established name in audio for a long time. In fact, the brand has been doing a great job with its initial batch of computer and gaming peripherals. The JBL Quantum 810, for instance, may not top the list but is a contender for one of the best gaming headsets . Likewise, the Quantum Stream won’t dethrone any of the best USB mics but is a worthy consideration for most people in the market for a USB mic.

If you’re on the prowl for your first one, therefore, you should take a close look at the JBL Quantum Stream. It sounds good, has plenty of features, and, most importantly, is a breeze to set up and use. That ease of use is really what sets it apart from a lot of the competition. Depending on your setup and experience (or lack thereof) though, it might be a better option than much of the competition.

JBL Quantum Stream: Price and availability

How much does it cost? $99.95 / £99.99 / AU$119

$99.95 / £99.99 / AU$119 When is it available? Available now

Available now Where can you get it? Available in the US, the UK, and Australia

JBL Quantum Stream: SPECS Polar pattern: Cardioid, omnidirectional

Sample rate: 24-bit/96kHz

Connection Type: USB

Weight: 0.55lb

The JBL Quantum Stream goes for a very reasonable $99.95 / £99.99 / AU$119. That price tag puts this USB mic squarely in the middle of the pack whether you’re getting it in the US, UK, or Australia. You can find cheaper options such as the JLab Go Talk with its bargain basement price of $49 / £49 (about AU$70) or splurge on a mic like the Razer Seiren Elite which will set you back $200 / £200 (about AU$285).

But, the Quantum Stream strikes a nice balance between price and functionality, making it an ideal option for those with limited funds on the hunt for a functional, versatile and solid-sounding mic.

Value: 4.5 / 5

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

JBL Quantum Stream: Design

Simple design that hides a lot of functionality

Ports are awkwardly placed

One of the things that I like most about the JBL Quantum Stream is how streamlined its design is. At first glance, it’s as simple as it gets. It comes in a matte black finish with an aluminum grille covering the mic capsule and a hard, sturdy plastic shell.

It’s only adorned with a silver JBL logo, an articulated dial on the front, and a mic mute button on top. The stand is also deceptively simple with its hard-plastic stem and aluminum base.

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

There’s more going on here, however. There may only be one dial, but it’s a multi-function one that can be used to adjust the headphone volume, mic volume, and switch polar pattern.

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

More surprises await underneath as well. An RGB ring fringes the mic’s bottom edge, changing in color and intensity depending on the setting you’re adjusting. For example, when muted, it’s red. When you press on the dial, it turns purple to indicate that you’re adjusting the mic volume. It also gets dimmer or brighter depending on whether you’re turning it up or down.

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

The USB-C port and headphone jack are also underneath for a more minimalist look. Of course, they’re a bit hard to get to as there are only a couple of inches of clearance between them and the base of the mic. When plugging a pair of headphones in with a thick cord, I am barely able to get it to fit. It gets worse if you’re using a different stand that’s wider at the mount as that will make the USB-C port particularly inaccessible.

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

As the stand has a built-in ball joint, it can articulate in any direction by about 30 degrees. However, if you prefer to use an external boom arm, you can either unscrew the base (if you want to keep that ball joint, for instance) or remove the whole stand entirely and mount it on an external stand.

Design: 4 / 5

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

JBL Quantum Stream: Performance

Sound quality is good with plenty of low-end

Controls and app are easy to use

The JBL Quantum Stream delivers where it matters. Thanks to its full 20-20kHz range, my voice comes across clear and full while retaining plenty of low-end. If I get very close to it, the proximity effect is very pronounced. But, that evens out when I back off a few feet.

There’s less proximity effect with the omnidirectional mode but a lot more background noise. This is typical for omnidirectional polar patterns, especially with USB mics so you’ll want to use it in a quieter recording space. Though there’s not much in the way of background noise rejection, the omnidirectional polar pattern at least records evenly on all sides of the mic, making it foolproof for those just starting to stream or record podcasts.

The mic does tend to pick up some vibrations. It registers every tap I make on the table, its stand, or the mic body. The audio it picked up wasn’t that loud, and I’ve certainly heard far worse. However, I would still consider investing in and using a boom arm or shock mount, especially if you have a tendency to get animated while streaming.

Not only are almost all the controls easily accessible via the multi-function dial, but you can finetune all the settings through the JBL QuantumEngine app. And, while it’s only available for PC, it makes adjusting levels and fine-tuning the lighting a breeze (something you can’t do with just the dial). The app also has a 5-band EQ as well as five different presets to choose from so that I can adjust how I sound when using it live.

Performance: 4.5 / 5

Should I buy the JBL Quantum Stream?

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

Buy it if...

You want an intuitive mic

The JBL Quantum Stream has plenty of features on offer but makes it easy to adjust and fine-tune whether through the onboard controls or the JBL QuantumEngine app.

You’re trying to balance performance with price

At around $100 / £100, this mic does just about everything right without breaking the bank.

Don't buy it if...

You need more polar patterns

The two included polar patterns are perfect for a streamer, especially a new one, but those looking to record in a variety of situations should go with something like the Blue Yeti or AKG Lyra.

You plan on using a stand with a wider mount

The port placement is awkward but not a big issue when using the Quantum Stream’s own stand. But, if you plan on using a stand where the lip under the mount is wider, you won’t be able to access the USB-C port.

JBL Quantum Stream: Report card

Swipe to scroll horizontally Value The JBL Quantum Stream may not be a budget mic, but it is affordable. And, it has plenty to offer for the price. 4.5 / 5 Design While I’m not so thrilled about the port placement, this mic does pack a lot of functionality into a seemingly simple package. 4 / 5 Performance Not only does it sound good, but it’s intuitive to use, whether through the onboard controls or the app. 4.5 / 5 Total The only real issue with this mic is its port placement. There are other mics with more features or slightly better sound. But, for what it’s supposed to do, the JBL Quantum Stream ticks off all the boxes. 4.5 / 5

First reviewed January 2022

How we test

