Clutch GM41 Lightweight Mouse review

While the MSI Clutch GM41 Lightweight Mouse suffers from issues that blight most of its other lightweight category competitors, it shines by coming through on build quality and performance that truly help equip you for competitive FPS games. At such an affordable price, it's hard to not be impressed by MSI's ultra-light offerings.

Two minute review

The new MSI Clutch GM41 Lightweight gaming mouse probably looks a little out of place when compared to recent ultra-light competitors. Without a honeycomb chassis or fully illuminated RGB lighting, you'd be forgiven for thinking that MSI had missed the mark – instead, it's produced a wonderfully specialized gaming mouse built for FPS games that wastes no time in pandering to the current design trends.

MSI claims the Clutch GM41 has been constructed from the ground up so that every component is as lightweight as possible, achieving a weight of just 65g (2.3oz). Despite this low eight, the mouse is sturdy and well built, with no part of the case bending or flexing despite the apparent thinness of the plastic. We don't detect any rattling while using the mouse, whether during standard gameplay testing, or our scientific testing system of violently shaking it like a maraca.



The 1 ms polling rate is equally impressive, with the MSI Clutch GM41 PixArt optical sensor proving to be extremely accurate responsive. There aren't any inconsistencies that crop up while playing, which is key if you're looking for a new mouse to step up your game in a competitive environment.

(Image credit: Future)

The MSI Clutch GM41 may be slightly unimpressive when you look at it, but there is something respectable about a product that is designed unapologetically for a single purpose and completely knocks it out of the park. The MSI Clutch GM41 Lightweight gaming mouse proves that you don't need flashy 'gamer' aesthetics to prove itself worthy of being included alongside fan-favorite products like the Cooler Master MM710.



If esports are important to you, whether you're a newcomer or veteran, don't sleep on the MSI Clutch GM41 – it's an affordable, no-nonsense peripheral that delivers exactly what it promises to do. It won't magically make you a better player, but equipping yourself with this will remove any excuse based on your questionable choice of previous PC gaming accessories.

(Image credit: Future)

The MSI Clutch GM41 lightweight mouse is currently available for $54.99 (£49.99, AU$71.99). For a similar price you can pick up the the Logitech G305 Lightspeed $59.99 (£51.99, around AU$75), which is a fantastic lightweight gaming mouse.

The design for the MSI Clutch GM41 is a tad more relaxed than other gaming peripherals that have released in recent years, you're either going to love the muted aesthetic or crave something that shouts a little more about its true purpose. The obligatory RGB lighting is restricted to the MSI logo and can be programmed via the free Dragon Center software, but its placement on the top of the mouse rather than as strip lighting around the sides means you won't actually see any of your chosen lighting effects when your palm is placed over it.



The plastic isn't a flat black, instead giving the appearance of matte brushed metal which is a nice touch. MSI has also matched the rubberized side grips of the mouse to the exact shade of the chassis, creating a seamless overall finish that doesn't make the textured rubber garishly stand out. These side grips appear to be an extremely slim coating of rubber over hard plastic that reduces the overall weight and creates a subtle 3D texture that blends into the rest of the mouse casing.

(Image credit: Future)

Flipping the Clutch GM41 over reveals a glossy MSI logo that stands out against the matte plastic shell, with contrasting white Teflon pads to enable the mouse to glide across surfaces without any resistance or friction.



This mouse is designed ergonomically for right-handed users which makes this an unsuitable choice for any lefties, but the shape of the MSI Clutch GM41 creates a comfortable perch to place your hand for hours on end, be it using a claw or palm grip style.



There are six programable buttons including a rubberized scroll wheel, with two of these being located on the left-hand side of the mouse within easy reach of your thumb. We have smaller hands, and find that the Clutch GM41 size and button distances doesn't cause any issues. You can scale up to a 16,000 DPI which is a good range for a mouse in this price range, but the button to do so is located on the underside of the mouse, which will be frustrating for anyone who switches between different DPI settings mid-game.

(Image credit: Future)

The MSI Clutch GM41 performs admirably across titles like Valorant and Apex Legends. The PixArt optical sensor is highly sensitive and ensures that the cursor movement is smooth, lightning-fast and extremely accurate, which won't magically improve your gameplay but does give you the best tools to win over your opponents.



The buttons themselves are also responsive and tactile, with both the main left/right and side buttons feeling robust and clicky. For such a light build, the Clutch GM41 is incredibly well put together and avoids feeling 'cheap', something that many ultra-light gaming mice fall victim to when sacrificing parts of the design in favor of creative less weight.

Another common issue for lightweight gaming mice is a poor choice of cable, which is something that the MSI Clutch GM41 unfortunately does suffer from. The USB cable is tightly braided to avoid friction, but the result is a very stiff cord that creates more work for the mouse to move freely. This doesn't massively impact performance, but a slimmer wire would provide less resistance.

With a 1,000Hz polling rate and weighing just 65g, the MSI Clutch GM41 is made purely for competitive FPS games. If you don't want the hassle of cleaning something with a honeycomb chassis and prefer a muted look for your peripherals then this is a fantastic choice for both novice and professional players alike.

(Image credit: Future)

Buy it if...

You want an FPS optimized mouse

If first-person shooters are your bag then this was created purposely for that genre. The lightweight and reactive sensors result in a mouse that can really give you an edge over your opponents.

You prefer simple gaming aesthetics

The RGB can be entirely switched off, but even when active the design of the Clutch GM41 is modestly understated compared to many of its competitors.

You want something super comfortable

Even outside of an FPS environment, the Clutch GM41 is ergonomic and grippy. Even after using the mouse for a solid day of work and then for several hours of games, we experienced very little discomfort.



Don't buy it if...

You want a wireless mouse

The cable on this is a bit frustrating even for users of wired mice. If you're used to the luxury of a wireless mouse then the MSI Clutch GM41 will be difficult to adjust to.

You want a lot of programmable buttons

FPS games don't require the small army of buttons that are demanded from MMO games, so if you find that you need more than the provided six buttons you'll need to look elsewhere.