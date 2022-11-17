It’s impressive how much the AOC CU34G2X packs in for a little over $300, putting it toe-to-toe with much more expensive options. However, its availability makes it difficult to actually get a hold of.

AOC CU34G2X: One minute review

The AOC G Line 3rd Gen, the latest in the G Line series from manufacturer AOC, is a mid-range gaming monitor that delivers a solid experience without breaking the bank. It’s a solid choice for gamers who want a great refresh rate and response but aren’t willing to spend over $1000 for the honor.

Similar to the Samsung Odyssey G7, you get a refresh rate of 144Hz and 1ms response time, with a resolution just shy of 4K at 3440 x 1440. It has a brightness of 300 nits and displays 16.7 million colors, making it a pretty decent monitor for creatives too.

Not only is it an ultrawide 21:9 monitor, but it’s also curved. This helps keep all the action focused on your eyes instead of you having to crank your head back to take in all the detail. And because it’s near but not at 4K, this monitor works well with lower-end PC builds.

Though the design and color (black) are pretty industry standard, the curved screen and extremely thin bezels mean you get the full 34-inches promised. It also means it looks quite sleek and eye-catching, despite having no RGB lighting in the back. Its port selection is solid as well, with two HDMI 2.0 ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, two DisplayPort 1.4, and two USB 3.2 Type-A ports.

As for pricing, currently, it sits at under $400, which is far lower than most other curved ultrawide monitors, though it does suffer as a result of its budget status, most noticeably with mediocre sound quality. It’s hard to get right now, which makes it difficult to recommend unless there’s a sudden restocking.

AOC CU34G2X: Price and availability

Pricing is excellent

Availability is much less so

The AOC G Line 3rd Gen is a much cheaper option than monitors like the LG UltraGear 38GN950, with current pricing at $315 on Amazon (around £280 / AU$500). This puts it at even less than the Samsung Odyssey G7 and BenQ PD3200U, which is an absolute steal compared to most other gaming monitors – especially those that are at or near 4K resolution and with a great refresh rate/response time.

However, despite the monitor's excellent pricing, it’s difficult to get hold of at online retailers other than Amazon US, and it’s nearly impossible to find it in other regions like the UK and Australia.

Value: 4 / 5

AOC CU34G2X: Design and features

The ultrawide screen and thin bezels enhances the appearance

The base stand takes up too much space

AOC CU34G2X Key Specs Here are the specs for the AOC CU34G2X we received for review: Panel size: 34-inch

Panel type: VA

Resolution: 3440 x 1440

Contrast:

Pixel response: 1ms

Refresh rate: 144Hz

Inputs: 2x HDMI 2.0 ports, 1x 3.5mm headphone jack, 2x DisplayPort 1.4, 2x USB 3.2 Type-A ports

The AOC G Line 3rd Gen is not the most beautiful monitor on the market, which makes sense since it has to keep costs down somewhere. However, thanks to the sleek and nearly bezel-less screen and the ultrawide curved design, it ends up looking quite impressive perched on a work desk.

There is a downside to its build and that’s how much desk space it takes up, especially the base. It’s difficult to find a proper placement for it thanks to the bulky design of its base. Thankfully, the screen is a little better and can easily be propped against a wall. The sound quality was also clearly left in the dust to save money, as the speaker setup is mediocre at best and would most likely need to be replaced with a better speaker setup or a good-quality gaming headset.

With two HDMI 2.0 ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, two DisplayPort 1.4, and two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, it covers most uses you’ll have for the monitor, including plugging in an Xbox Series X or PS5 due to the 2.0 HDMI port. The screen itself tilts up and side to side, which is helpful for both viewing adjustment and access to those ports and general buttons.

Design: 4.5 / 5

AOC CU34G2X: Performance

Refresh rate and response time are great

Ultrawide screen works for gaming and productivity

Windows 11 seems to be made for this ultrawide near-4K screen, as all its programs and features scale without loss of readability. Most high-end PC games are also made to work with the resolution, and titles like Final Fantasy VII Remake and Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered look brilliant on the monitor.

The 144Hz and 1ms response time make for some impressive gameplay when it comes to more hectic genres like first-person shooters and action games. When paired with the best gaming mouse and best gaming keyboard, it replicates the gaming experience that most associate with more expensive monitors with higher specs. And the curved, widescreen means no details in the UI are cut off or difficult to see during more hectic gameplay sessions.

This monitor also performs well for productivity tasks. The ultrawide size means you can view multiple windows at full size beside each other, so you can edit office documents while browsing the internet and keeping track of the conference call.

Performance: 5 / 5

Should you buy an AOC CU34G2X?

Buy it if...

You need a budget 4K monitor

For a little more than $300, this monitor has many of the same spec offerings as 4K monitors costing over $1000.

You want slim bezels

The thin bezels push the screen real estate to its absolute max, which makes the 34-inch screen even better.

You want an ultrawide curved monitor

If you're in the market for a curved monitor, this one is a great choice as it allows for better gaming and improved productivity.

Don't buy if...

You have limited desk space

The base stand is very bulky and takes up a lot of desk space, which is bad news for smaller desks.

You want good sound quality

One of the cuts to this monitor to keep the cost down was clearly sound, which is pretty mediocre.

Also consider

(opens in new tab) BenQ PD3200U

Though it's double the price of the AOC CU34G2X, this is still a solid budget option that offers many of the features of more expensive monitors. However, it's a bit bulky and has a somewhat dull design. Read our BenQ PD3200U review (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) LG UltraGear 38GN950

It's nearly $2000 but comes with all the bells and whistles one would expect from a premium monitor, including a huge screen, high refresh rate, true 4K resolution, G-Sync support, and more. Read our LG UltraGear 38GN950 review (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Samsung Odyssey G7

Another budget option, this monitor sports an incredibly high 240Hz refresh at 1440p along with G-Sync and FreeSync support, solid HDR, and a great V panel. Read our Samsung Odyssey G7 review (opens in new tab)

AOC CU34G2X: Report Card

Swipe to scroll horizontally Value While it makes a great budget option for buyers, it's hard to get hold of right now. 4 / 5 Design The curved design makes it feel more high-end than it is, but the base is a little too large. 4.5 / 5 Performance The refresh rate and response time are both excellent and the curved screen is versatile. 5 / 5 Total (Average) 4.5 / 5

First reviewed October 2022

