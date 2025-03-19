The iPhone 17 Air could come with a key charging benefit, new leak claims

The iPhone 17 Air will come with MagSafe, according to a new leak

This is Apple’s magnetic charging tech that snaps your phone into place

A leaked image of an iPhone 17 Air case has also surfaced

For months now, we’ve been hearing rumors that Apple will soon release an ultra-thin iPhone supposedly dubbed the iPhone 17 Air. Now, a new rumor has emerged regarding the device, and it’s good news for fans of wireless charging.

According to leaker Digital Chat Station on Chinese social media site Weibo, the iPhone 17 Air will support Apple’s MagSafe technology. This ensures optimal wireless charging efficiency by magnetically snapping the back of your iPhone to the charging puck.

Digital Chat Station used its post to back up rumors posted by leaker Sonny Dickson over the past weekend. Writing on Weibo, Digital Chat Station said that “The whole series has MagSafe,” referring to the upcoming iPhone 17 lineup, which would include the iPhone 17 Air should Apple unveil that phone.

That stands in contrast to the iPhone 16e, which came without MagSafe functionality when it launched. That was presumably to help keep the cost down, but with the iPhone 17 Air expected to be a mid-range phone when it arrives, that concern is presumably less pressing for Apple.

iPhone 17 Air case leaks out

(Image credit: TechRadar)

This isn't the only iPhone 17 leak we’ve recently come across. The aforementioned Sonny Dickson has posted a new photo of a case which they claim has been made specifically for the iPhone 17 Air. It features a clear back shell, and a large horizontal cutout for the camera and rear sensors.

Posting on X, Dickson said that “If you didn’t know an Air was coming, you’d swear it was a Google Pixel case.” Google’s Pixel phones have a horizontal bar along the back that houses the camera array, and multiple rumors have suggested that the iPhone 17 Air will adopt a similar look.

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 Air alongside the rest of the iPhone 17 range at an event in September. Until then, we can’t be sure exactly what that device will include; but if the latest rumors are true, both MagSafe and the horizontal camera bar could be ticked off your bingo card.

