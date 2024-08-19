My favorite phone deal right now? This $1,500 value bundle on the Galaxy Z Fold 6

Are you looking for the biggest possible deal on the biggest phone? Right now there's an amazing promotion on the stunning Galaxy Z Fold 6 at the official Samsung Store.

Right now, you've got the choice between a massive trade-in rebate of up to $1,200 off or the option to get $300 store credit instantly on this excellent foldable. On top of this, all devices will benefit from a free storage upgrade worth $240 and 1 year of Samsung Care+ worth $155. Put together, there's some serious value on offer here, with options for both those looking to trade and simply buy a device outright.

Of the two promotions, the trade-in rebate is obviously the strongest deal but don't discount the free store credit. It's enough to cover the entire cost of several accessories such as the Galaxy Watch 7 or Galaxy Buds Pro3 ear buds, both of which are the latest models on the market from Samsung.

Note that these excellent promotions at the official Samsung store apply to unlocked devices, so you can bundle them up with any carrier you like. If you want to see what the other carriers are offering right now, head on over to our main Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 deals page.

Latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: up to $1,200 off with a trade-in, or $300 store credit at Samsung

Samsung has just upped its Galaxy Z Fold 6 deals substantially this week, with the option to get a massive $300 in store credit. If that doesn't float your boat, then you can still get the record-breaking trade-in rebate of up to $1,200 and a free storage upgrade - both of which are just as good as the deals we saw during the initial preorders window back in July.

Samsung's best foldable device yet

(Image credit: Lance Ulanoff / Future)

Latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset

Brighter display

Lighter and thinner than previous models

We'd recommend heading over to our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review if you're looking for a full run-down of this excellent device.

We've awarded the Fold 6 an impressive four and a half stars out of five, praising its well-thought-out design, gorgeous displays, and new focus on AI integration. Arguably, we would have liked a greatly improved camera versus the previous iteration but there's no doubt that the Fold 6 is the best foldable flagship the brand has ever made.

Too pricey? Check out our hub page for this week's best cell phone deals, which includes iPhones, other Samsung devices, and the latest Google Pixel 9 flagships, too.