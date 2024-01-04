Kick off the new year with 24 months of Visible Wireless for just $20 per month

The prepaid carrier Visible Wireless is wishing all new customers a happy New Year with one of the best Visible deals we've ever seen.

For a limited-time-only, you can use the code VISIBLE24 at checkout to get a full two years of service for as little as $20 per month. Eligible with both the basic Visible plan and the premium Visible Plus plan, this is collectively the cheapest we've ever seen these superb plans go for.

It's a great time to check out Visible Wireless if you're interested as you save a total of $120 on the basic Visible plan and a whopping $240 on the Visible Plus plan with this promotion. Note, however, that it's eligible for new customers only - existing Visible customers will have to sit this one out for now.

New Year Visible Wireless deal

Visible Wireless: get a two-year plan for as little as $20 per month

One of the best cheap cell phone plans right now

All Visible plans include unlimited 5G data

Free mobile hotspot

50GB priority data on Plus plan

If you're on the hunt for a decent unlimited plan but don't want to break the bank, Visible is easily one of the best prepaid plans for you right now.

All Visible wireless plans include completely unlimited data for some of the lowest prices on the market, even compared with other prepaid choices. Hotspot is included in all plans, as is full access to the Verizon 5G network - which Visible uses nationwide for coverage.

Visible is a Verizon subsidiary, but unlike its parent company, features cheap cell phone plans that don't need the usual lengthy contracts that lock you in at the major carriers.

All these points combine to make it a fantastic choice, although only the premium Plus plan features access to Verizon's quickest wide-band cellular network (the basic plan still has 5G, however).

