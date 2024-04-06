Epic Mint Mobile deal: get an unlimited plan for $15/mo plus a second line free

Mint Mobile has the most stacked line-up of deals we've seen yet from this excellent prepaid carrier. Not only can you currently take advantage of the re-introduction of the popular 3-month unlimited plan for $15/mo deal, but the carrier is also throwing in a second line for free if you switch from either AT&T or Verizon.

The first Mint Mobile deal mentioned here will get you any 3-month plan for just $15 per month ($45 in total). Naturally, since this deal applies to all plans, you'll want to make sure you pick the priciest plan in the range - the unlimited plan.

This plan usually sets you back $30 per month on the cheapest rate so you're essentially bagging a half-price deal here. Note that you can switch up your plan from the unlimited tier if you decide you'd prefer a cheaper option later on.

The second deal featured at Mint today is a super-rare buy-one-get-one-free promotion for new customers. This is the first time we've seen the carrier offer this kind of deal - although it's specifically aimed at customers on the big rivals AT&T and Verizon. You have to be on one of those carriers to take advantage but it is stackable with the super-cheap 3-month deal that's also available at Mint right now.

Today's best Mint Mobile deals

Mint Mobile: <a href="https://mint-mobile.pxf.io/c/221109/444520/7915?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mintmobile.com%2Fbest-value-wireless%2F" data-link-merchant="mintmobile.com"">switch and get a second line for free

Here's a limited-time promotion that's perfect if you're looking to switch from a pricey big carrier plan to Mint Mobile. The prepaid carrier will currently throw in a second line for free if you port over any two numbers from either AT&T or Verizon. This promotion is available with any three-month plan, and each line has to be on the same data plan to be eligible.

Mint Mobile: <a href="https://mint-mobile.pxf.io/c/221109/444520/7915?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mintmobile.com%2F" data-link-merchant="mintmobile.com"">three-month unlimited plan for $15/mo

Stackable deal: Attention prospective Mint Mobile customers! The carrier also has a great introductory deal on its unlimited data plan that you can stack on top of the above BOGO promo. For a limited time, you can get the unlimited data plan for just $15 for your first three months - a massive half-price discount versus the usual $30/mo rate.

Why switch to Mint Mobile?

(Image credit: Future)

Much cheaper plans than the big carriers

No contracts

5G data (but subject to deprioritization)

Mint Mobile currently offers some of the best prepaid plans on the market if you're solely focused on value. In particular, its annual plans offer incredibly low prices (like $30/mo for the unlimited plan) but the carrier's payment model does mean that you need to pay for a full year of service upfront for the best prices on average.

As a prepaid carrier, Mint Mobile is also subject to deprioritization, meaning the parent network T-Mobile may slow down network speeds if the local area is busy. This may or may not be an issue depending on where you live, but it's something to be aware of if you're going with Mint or any prepaid carrier.

Looking for more info? Check our main Mint Mobile guide. Alternatively, see more promotions over at our Mint Mobile deals page.