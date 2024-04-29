Leaker reveals which apps could get a major overhaul in iOS 18

iOS 18 looks set to be one of the biggest and most significant iOS updates in Apple’s history, and while most of the attention so far has focused on a range of interesting-sounding AI features, a new report gives us an idea of which apps are set to get an AI overhaul.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has outlined a range of apps that he believes are due an update in the next version of Apple’s iPhone operating system. That includes the Notes, Mail, Photos, and Fitness apps, in what would amount to a near-total revamp of the operating system.

The rumor, located in the paid-for section of Bloomberg’s Power On newsletter, was light on specifics – Gurman didn’t explain exactly what would change regarding the aforementioned apps – but considering that he's previously touted iOS 18 as one of the most sizable software updates in years, there could be a lot in the cards. Some of these apps are long overdue a revamp, so the news will be welcome to anyone who uses them on a regular basis.

(Image credit: Apple)

Gurman’s latest newsletter isn't the first time he's teased some interesting tidbits relating to iOS 18. A few days earlier, he reported that Apple is in talks with ChatGPT maker OpenAI about powering generative AI features on future iPhones. Apple has reportedly held similar discussions with Google, and we could find out which system will be loaded into iOS at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 10.

Apple has long been rumored to be developing its own large language model (the underlying systems that power AI chatbots), but Gurman doesn’t believe this will be announced at WWDC. However, the company has also been weaving AI into many of the apps and features that come with iOS, and this will reportedly be a major theme of this year’s WWDC show.

While the latest Power On newsletter is light on detail regarding apps in iOS 18, past rumors have shed light on what we might see. For instance, we’ve heard that the Calculator app will be revamped with a new sidebar and user interface, and that the Notes app will be able to perform mathematical equations. Apple Maps – already a strong competitor to Google Maps – could be upgraded with topographic maps and the ability to create custom routes, and the Siri assistant might get a major AI overhaul to make it more useful and accurate.

Ultimately, we’ll have to wait until WWDC to find out exactly what Apple has up its sleeve. But with only a couple of months to go, there’s not long until all is revealed.

