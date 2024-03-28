Apple Maps on iPhone could soon get a useful hiking feature from the Apple Watch

Apple Maps was a bit of a disaster when it first launched in 2012, but in the decade since it has vastly improved and can now go toe-to-toe with Google Maps thanks to its excellent tools and features. And now it looks like one of its best features on the Apple Watch is set to come to your iPhone, Mac, and even the Vision Pro headset.

News outlet MacRumors claims to have seen code snippets revealing that the topographic maps feature from watchOS will be making its way over to iOS, macOS and visionOS. This feature packs in extra detail that makes map reading a lot easier, including contour lines, walking trails, elevation and points of interest.

Interestingly, MacRumors notes that the code for topographic maps was actually introduced to iOS, macOS and visionOS in 2023, but has lain dormant ever since. That means Apple just needs to activate it in future versions of these operating systems and everything will be ready to go.

And that is apparently exactly what Apple is doing in iOS 18, macOS 15 and visionOS 2. MacRumors says it has reviewed “backend files” for these operating systems, and in each case “the code is active.” That suggests it’s just a matter of time until the feature makes a splash outside the Apple Watch.

Coming soon to iOS 18

(Image credit: Future)

Topographic maps first launched with watchOS 10 and were used to promote the Apple Watch Ultra 2 as being a key companion for hardy outdoor enthusiasts. Yet if MacRumors is correct, you won’t need to own Apple’s most expensive smartwatch to enjoy more detailed and informative maps on your devices.

At the moment, though, the feature is only available in the US, and Apple has been rolling out support throughout the country since it first launched. There’s no word yet on when it might become available for users living elsewhere around the world.

Bringing topographic maps to the iPhone is just one of the rumored features set for iOS 18. The one that has captured the most attention so far is Apple’s plan to radically expand the scope and capabilities of artificial intelligence (AI) on your devices. This plan is said to include bringing AI to popular apps like Apple Music and Pages, and the company is reportedly in talks with the likes of Google and OpenAI to bring an AI chatbot to iOS.

That all means that iOS 18 could be one of the biggest software updates in Apple’s history, including for Apple Maps. We’ll find out for sure what it’s going to include at the Apple WWDC 2024 conference on June 10. If you’ve been wanting topographic maps and a sprinkling of AI cleverness on your devices, you’d better mark your calendar.