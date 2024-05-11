The iPhone 16 Pro is tipped to come with a 20% brighter screen

This past week we've been fully focused on the new iPad Pro and iPad Air slates launched by Apple, but as the year goes on we'll be turning our attention to the 2024 iPhones: and a key detail of the iPhone 16 Pro has just leaked.

According to well-known tipster Instant Digital on Chinese social media site Weibo (via MacRumors), the iPhone 16 Pro is set to come with a typical SDR (Standard Dynamic Range) brightness of 1,200 nits, up from 1,000 nits on the iPhone 15 Pro.

Maximum HDR (High Dynamic Range) brightness, meanwhile, will stay the same at 1,600 nits. That's according to "current laboratory data", if Google Translate is to be believed. There's no word on whether or not the iPhone 16 Pro Max will see the same jump.

That standard SDR brightness has actually remained unchanged on the more expensive iPhone models since the iPhone 13 Pro launched in 2021. If it does come to pass, it should mean a noticeably brighter screen in everyday use.

The rumors so far

WWDC 2024 is getting closer (Image credit: Apple)

We haven't been short of iPhone 16 leaks and rumors over the last few months, even though the handsets aren't thought to be launching until September 2024 – assuming Apple sticks to its usual schedule for these devices.

We've recently heard that the iPhone 16 smartphones may miss out on the tandem OLED technology featuring in the top-end iPad Pros for 2024. However, the Pro and Pro Max may well come with a new polished titanium finish.

Other upgrades that are being talked about concern the cameras: a new camera lens coating for the Pro and Pro Max models to improve photo and video quality, and a new vertically aligned camera layout for the standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus.

The next big date on the Apple calendar is its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) for 2024, which gets underway on June 10. Expect to hear a whole lot about iOS 18, and a bunch of artificial intelligence updates that are in the pipeline.