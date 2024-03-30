The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max may get a new polished titanium finish

iPhone 16 rumor season is now in full swing as we look forward to the flagship phones Apple is going to launch later in 2024, and the latest leak to get our attention points to the possibility of a new finish for the Pro and Pro Max models.

According to well-known tipster yeux1122 (via MacRumors), the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are set to get a more polished titanium finish this time around, replacing the brushed titanium finish on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

As you'll see from our iPhone 15 Pro review, the switch to a titanium frame improved the feel of the phone while reducing weight. All the previous iPhones had used a stainless steel frame around the edges, so it was quite a significant move from Apple.

We also mentioned it in our iPhone 15 Pro Max review, how the titanium edges improved the feel of the phone. Samsung then followed suit, switching to titanium for its most expensive 2024 flagship – see our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review for details.

Cooler, stronger

The Galaxy S24 Ultra has also switched to a titanium frame (Image credit: Future / Roland Moore-Colyer)

Titanium also improves heat dissipation, meaning the components in the iPhone can run cooler. Take all of this into consideration and it's no wonder Apple is sticking with the material, and other phone makers are switching to it.

This source says the glossier look of the metal will make it seem more like the stainless steel finish that featured on earlier models – but the improved strength and scratch resistance of the titanium will still be there.

As well as a different style of finish, we might also be getting different colors this year: a recent rumor suggests there's a new Rose shade on the way for the Pro and Pro Max, while it sounds like the blue color from 2023 might be retired.

The fresh batch of iPhones should be with us in September, but before that we've got WWDC 2024 to look forward to: the Worldwide Developers Conference gets underway on June 10, and we should hear a lot of news about iOS 18 and Apple's other software.