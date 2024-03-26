Apple's WWDC 2024 announced, set for June 10

Apple just announced that WWDC 2024 is set to kick off on June 10, 2024, and there's a lot of expectation that Apple will make some new AI announcements this year.

Rather than being a consumer product affair, WWDC (short for Worldwide Developer Conference) is a weeklong conference in California that is much more geared towards professional software developers in the Apple ecosystem than introducing new products, but Apple has used the conference's opening keynote in recent years to make major new announcements, like the Mac Pro, Apple M2 chip, and more.

This story is developing...