Apple's WWDC 2024 announced, set for June 10
Will we finally see some Apple AI at WWDC 2024?
Apple just announced that WWDC 2024 is set to kick off on June 10, 2024, and there's a lot of expectation that Apple will make some new AI announcements this year.
Rather than being a consumer product affair, WWDC (short for Worldwide Developer Conference) is a weeklong conference in California that is much more geared towards professional software developers in the Apple ecosystem than introducing new products, but Apple has used the conference's opening keynote in recent years to make major new announcements, like the Mac Pro, Apple M2 chip, and more.
- This story is developing...
John (He/Him) is the Components Editor here at TechRadar and he is also a programmer, gamer, activist, and Brooklyn College alum currently living in Brooklyn, NY.
Named by the CTA as a CES 2020 Media Trailblazer for his science and technology reporting, John specializes in all areas of computer science, including industry news, hardware reviews, PC gaming, as well as general science writing and the social impact of the tech industry.
You can find him online on Threads @johnloeffler.
Currently playing: Baldur's Gate 3 (just like everyone else).