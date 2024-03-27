Leaked iPhone 16 dummy units hint at larger sizes and new buttons
Some changes for 2024?
We're already counting down to the arrival of the iPhone 16 series – most probably sometime in September – and a leak showing dummy units of the upcoming phones has revealed a few of the changes we can expect to see later this year.
These dummy units are usually based on supply chain information, and have various business uses – like helping case manufacturers get their wares ready for new phones before they're launched, for example. In this case, the images were posted to Chinese social network Weibo, as spotted by MacRumors.
Perhaps the most interesting reveal from these blocks of plastic and metal is that they show the previously rumored increase in size for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max displays – up to 6.3 inches (from 6.1 inches) and 6.9 inches (from 6.7 inches) respectively.
That's not a huge jump of course, but it does mean more screen space for apps and media. The bezels are apparently shrinking down to accommodate the larger screens, which means the increase in the physical size of these handsets is only a slight one.
On the button
Further reveals from this leak match up with what we've heard before: that all four models are going to get the Action button that replaced the Ring/Silent switch on the 2023 Pro models, as well as a brand-new Capture button for getting more creative with photos.
Also of note is the redesigned rear camera module that we think is coming to the back of the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. The new vertical, pill-shaped look has been leaked already, but this is more evidence that it's on the way – taking us back to a design that's more reminiscent of the iPhone 12, which came out in 2020.
As always with such rumors, be somewhat cautious about reading too much into the look of these dummy units. That said, as more and more similar leaks pile up, it becomes more likely that they're based on accurate information.
The next big Apple date for your calendar is WWDC 2024 – its Worldwide Developers Conference starts on June 10, at which time we should hear much more about what's coming this year with iOS 18 and Apple's other software platforms.
