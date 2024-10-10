It's my job to cover the best cheap phones – these are the 5 iPhone deals I'd buy this Prime Day

Amazon's second Prime Day sale of the year is offering up to 27% off some of the best iPhones on the market, and while they might not all come equipped with the iPhone 16's fancy new camera button or be able to handle Apple Intelligence, if I was on the lookout for a ‘cheap’ iPhone, I'd be grabbing a Prime member free trial and snagging one of these deals before they disappear.

And don't worry, while Apple's newest range of iPhone 16's aren't seeing any tasty discounts on Amazon, you're not choosing from old iPhone's sitting in the bargain bin. From 16% off the iPhone 15 Pro Max to more than AU$220 savings on the cheapest iPhone we're comfortable recommending in 2024, this Prime sale has an iPhone deal for you no matter your budget or phone preferences.

The best cheap phones offer insane value these days, and more often than not, iPhones are a non-starter for anyone looking to buy on a budget. Thanks to these 5 Prime Day deals, that's not the case right now.



Apple iPhone 13 (128GB): was AU$1,099 now AU$877 at Amazon AU

Save AU$222 If you're looking for the cheapest iPhone on the market that’s still worth considering, this iPhone 13 deal is it. Down AU$222, the iPhone 13 is still a great phone in 2024, with a strong battery life, snappy performance and a more-than-satisfactory camera. If you want to stay within the Apple family without blowing your budget, this is an easy choice.

Apple iPhone 15 Plus: from AU$1397 at Amazon AU

Save up to AU$352 As beautifully designed and excellently performing as the iPhone 15 is, with the added bonus of a 6.7-inch display the 15 Plus is truly the best of both worlds for those wanting a large display without it costing the Earth. If you're weighing up between this and the iPhone 14 Plus, the biggest difference is the addition of the dynamic island to the iPhone 15, while the iPhone 14 Plus sports the old notch at the top of the display. If you want more storage, the 256GB model is also nicely discounted:

• Apple iPhone 15 Plus (256GB): from AU$1,497