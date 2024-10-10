It's my job to cover the best cheap phones – these are the 5 iPhone deals I'd buy this Prime Day
Save up to AU$500 on the iPhone 13, iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 ranges
Amazon's second Prime Day sale of the year is offering up to 27% off some of the best iPhones on the market, and while they might not all come equipped with the iPhone 16's fancy new camera button or be able to handle Apple Intelligence, if I was on the lookout for a ‘cheap’ iPhone, I'd be grabbing a Prime member free trial and snagging one of these deals before they disappear.
And don't worry, while Apple's newest range of iPhone 16's aren't seeing any tasty discounts on Amazon, you're not choosing from old iPhone's sitting in the bargain bin. From 16% off the iPhone 15 Pro Max to more than AU$220 savings on the cheapest iPhone we're comfortable recommending in 2024, this Prime sale has an iPhone deal for you no matter your budget or phone preferences.
The best cheap phones offer insane value these days, and more often than not, iPhones are a non-starter for anyone looking to buy on a budget. Thanks to these 5 Prime Day deals, that's not the case right now.
Apple iPhone 13 (128GB): was AU$1,099 now AU$877 at Amazon AU
Save AU$222
If you're looking for the cheapest iPhone on the market that’s still worth considering, this iPhone 13 deal is it. Down AU$222, the iPhone 13 is still a great phone in 2024, with a strong battery life, snappy performance and a more-than-satisfactory camera. If you want to stay within the Apple family without blowing your budget, this is an easy choice.
Apple iPhone 14: from AU$947 at Amazon AU
Save up to AU$352
The lowest price we've ever seen on the iPhone 14, if you're looking for the ultimate combination of power and money-saving, this is the Prime Day deal you've been wanting. We were harsh on it in our iPhone 14 review, as it wasn't the biggest upgrade over the 13, but it's an awesome pick-up for less than AU$950 in 2024. Its A15 Bionic chip still performs excellently, it feels incredible in-hand and you'll have no problems with photo-taking. The yellow 128GB is the most affordable, but there's plenty of savings to be had across colourways and storage options too.
• Apple iPhone 14 (256 GB): from AU$1,147 at Amazon AU
• Apple iPhone 14 (512GB): from AU$1351 at Amazon AU
Apple iPhone 14 Plus: from AU$1,147 at Amazon AU
Save up to AU$352
You just need to have a large display, don't you? It's alright – we get it, and Amazon does too. With up to AU$352 off the bigger iPhone 14 Plus, you can save money, upgrade your iPhone and grab yourself a mouthwatering 6.7-inch Super XDR OLED display for less than AU$1,150. Whether you look forward to your daily commute so you can watch the best streaming services, or just want a massive screen for the socials and news reading, this is the iPhone deal for you.
• Apple iPhone 14 Plus (256 GB): from AU$1347
• Apple iPhone 14 Plus (512GB): from AU$1697
Apple iPhone 15 Plus: from AU$1397 at Amazon AU
Save up to AU$352
As beautifully designed and excellently performing as the iPhone 15 is, with the added bonus of a 6.7-inch display the 15 Plus is truly the best of both worlds for those wanting a large display without it costing the Earth. If you're weighing up between this and the iPhone 14 Plus, the biggest difference is the addition of the dynamic island to the iPhone 15, while the iPhone 14 Plus sports the old notch at the top of the display. If you want more storage, the 256GB model is also nicely discounted:
• Apple iPhone 15 Plus (256GB): from AU$1,497
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max | from AU$1840 at Amazon AU
Save up to AU$500
With the release of the iPhone 16 and the iPhone 16 Pro series last month, there's been few better times to snap up an iPhone 15 Pro Max – especially if you're looking forward to the introduction of Apple Intelligence. One of only two non-iPhone 16 phones to be receiving Apple's upcoming AI functionality, the Pro Max is just about as good a phone as you can buy. A massive 6.7-inch display, excellent photography output and plenty of power for gaming and work, it blew us away in our iPhone 15 Pro Max review. While you'll need to grab White Titanium 1TB model to save AU$500, there's an abundance of deals to choose from in other sizes and colours.
• Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max (512GB): from AU$2,182.15
• Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max (1TB): from AU$2,399
