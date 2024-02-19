iPhone 15 Plus vs iPhone 15 Pro: compact excellence or super-sized accessibility?

iPhone 15 Plus $929 at Visible $929.99 at Verizon Wireless $1,098.95 at Amazon Weight: 201g

Dimensions: 160.9 x 77.8 x 7.8mm

Screen size: 6.7-inch

Resolution: 1290 x 2796

Chipset: A16 Bionic

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB

Battery: 4,383mAh

Rear camera: 48MP+12MP

Front camera: 12MP The iPhone 15 Plus has a massive screen, superb battery life, and an upgraded main camera, but it can't match the iPhone 15 Pro for power or zoom, and it has a slow 60Hz refresh rate and lacks an Action button. For Exceptional performance

Superb battery life

Big screen Against No Action button

Still only 60Hz display

iPhone 15 Pro
Weight: 187g

Dimensions: 146.6 x 70.6 x 8.3mm

Screen size: 6.1-inch

Resolution: 1179 x 2556

Chipset: A17 Pro

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB

Battery: 3,274mAh

Rear camera: 48MP+12MP+12MP

Front camera: 12MP The iPhone 15 Pro costs more than the 15 Plus, but has better cameras, more power, a 120Hz refresh rate, and an Action button. Albeit worse battery life. For Beautiful titanium design

Handy Action button

All new A17 Pro chip Against Niche camera upgrades

No change to battery longevity

Limited to 3x zoom

Within the iPhone 15 line there’s an interesting choice to make between the iPhone 15 Plus and the iPhone 15 Pro, as they technically sit next to one another in the extended iPhone line-up.

The Pro costs more, but the Plus is only one step down in terms of price, and it actually has some advantages over Apple's more expensive model.

So which should you buy? Well, based both on their specs and what we found in our full iPhone 15 Plus review and our full iPhone 15 Pro review, we can help you answer that question.

iPhone 15 Plus vs iPhone 15 Pro: specs comparison

Before we jump into the finer details of these two phones, let’s sum up their spec lists. Here’s an overview then of what the iPhone 15 Plus and the iPhone 15 Pro offer on paper.

Swipe to scroll horizontally iPhone 15 Plus iPhone 15 Pro Dimensions: 160.9 x 77.8 x 7.8mm 146.6 x 70.6 x 8.3mm Weight: 201g 187g Display: 6.7-inch 19.5:9 60Hz OLED 6.1-inch 19.5:9 120Hz OLED Resolution: 1290 x 2796 1179 x 2556 Chipset: Apple A16 Bionic Apple A17 Pro RAM: 6GB 8GB Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Rear cameras: 48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide 48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 12MP 3x telephoto Front camera: 12MP 12MP Battery: 4,383mAh 3,274mAh Charging: 20W wired, 15W wireless 27W wired, 15W wireless Colors: Black, Blue, Green, Yellow, Pink Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium

iPhone 15 Plus vs iPhone 15 Pro: price and availability

The iPhone 15 Plus (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

Both the iPhone 15 Plus and the iPhone 15 Pro were announced on September 12 of 2023 and went on sale on September 22. They're also both widely available. However, their pricing differs.

The iPhone 15 Plus starts at $899 / £899 / AU$1,649, for which you'll get a 128GB model, rising to $999 / £999 / AU$1,849 for 256GB, and $1,199 / £1,199 / AU$2,199 for 512GB.

The iPhone 15 Pro begins at $999 / £999 / AU$1,849, which again gets you a version with 128GB of storage. There's also a 256GB model for $1,099 / £1,099 / AU$2,049, a 512GB model for $1,299 / £1,299 / AU$2,399, and a 1TB model for $1,499 / £1,499 / AU$2,749.

So for an equivalent amount of storage you'll have to pay $100 / £100 / AU$200 more for an iPhone 15 Pro than for an iPhone 15 Plus.

iPhone 15 Plus vs iPhone 15 Pro: design and display

The iPhone 15 Pro (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

Both of these phones feature Apple’s Dynamic Island. That’s not really an upgrade for the iPhone 15 Pro, but it is for the iPhone 15 Plus.

Both phones have also rounded off their edges somewhat after several years of brutally right-angled surfaces. We’re only talking a very subtle curvature here, but it makes both a little comfier to hold as a result. And both phones also have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, in line with previous models.

Arguably the most consequential design change here for both of these phones is the switch from Apple’s Lightning port to USB-C. Visually, this doesn’t look all that different, but practically it means you can use one charger for everything.

The main difference between these two phones though is the size. The iPhone 15 Pro is relatively compact at 146.6 x 70.6 x 8.3mm, while the iPhone 15 Plus is larger but slightly slimmer at 160.9 x 77.8 x 7.8mm. It's also heavier at 201g to the iPhone 15 Pro's 187g.

Beyond that, the other big difference is that the iPhone 15 Pro has adopted a new titanium material, replacing the weighty and shiny stainless steel of its predecessors. The iPhone 15 Plus has kept the aluminum frame of previous non-Pro models.

The iPhone 15 Pro also has marginally smaller bezels, along with a new customizable Action button, replacing the physical alert slider switch on all preceding iPhones – and indeed on the iPhone 15 Plus.

The colors of these phones also differ, with the iPhone 15 Plus colors including Black, Blue, Green, Yellow, and Pink, while the iPhone 15 Pro colors are Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, and Natural Titanium.

The iPhone 15 Plus (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

As for the screen, there's a 6.1-inch OLED display for the iPhone 15 Pro, and a 6.7-inch OLED display for the iPhone 15 Plus.

The iPhone 15 Pro has a resolution of 1179 x 2556, while the iPhone 15 Plus has a resolution of 1290 x 2796, but given its larger size that results in the two having roughly the same pixel density. Both screens also have a peak brightness of 2,000 nits.

The iPhone 15 Pro does steal an advantage with its 120Hz refresh rate and LTPO nature, though, the latter enabling an always-on display. The iPhone 15 Plus is stuck on 60Hz, and with no always-on function.

In practice, we described the iPhone 15 Pro's screen as "gorgeous and responsive", while we called the iPhone 15 Plus's as "a great expansive display." So both screens impressed us, but size aside the iPhone 15 Pro's is undoubtedly the better screen.

iPhone 15 Plus vs iPhone 15 Pro: cameras

The iPhone 15 Pro (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

The iPhone 15 Plus has upgraded its main camera sensor from 12MP to 48MP, following in the footsteps of the Pro line. However, this sensor is actually smaller and thus inferior to that of the iPhone 15 Pro's 48MP main camera.

Both phones have 12MP ultra-wides, but only the iPhone 15 Pro packs a dedicated 12MP telephoto camera for 3x zoom shots.

So the iPhone 15 Pro has an extra camera as well as a superior main sensor to the iPhone 15 Plus.

Both phones though have an identical 12MP front-facing camera for selfies and FaceTime calls.

iPhone 15 Plus camera samples

iPhone 15 Pro camera samples