Brace yourselves, the iPhone 15 Pro series could get a price hike

Apple could be increasing the price of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, according to a report from Bloomberg. This follows earlier reports from Wedbush and Haitong industry analysts, claiming that the iPhone 15 series would see a higher average selling point than the iPhone 14.

The report comes from Bloomberg’s technology desk , claiming that Apple planned to increase the iPhone’s pricing to keep revenues steady even as the smartphone market heads for a slump. The report claims that Apple plans to ship 85 million iPhones this year, down from 90 million it ordered for the iPhone 14 last year.

We’ve previously had a look at the pricing for the iPhone 15-series , especially as analysts have claimed price hikes would be incoming this year, though not exactly the iPhone 15 Pro specifically.

If these reports turn out to be accurate, then the pricing for the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max could look like this:

These will be expensive phones, mind you, but the best Android phones and the best foldables have already pushed the envelope for what could be regarded as expensive. At the same time, these are going to be the most expensive iPhones yet, and that sticker shock, if over a grand, could hit a little harder than before.

It’s over $1000

Though Apple’s iPhones (especially the Pro ones) are expensive, this will be the first time the company’s Pro-phones would all sit above $1000 (not that $999 was a meaningful differentiator).