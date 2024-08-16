Huawei’s tri-foldable phone has been spotted again, and it looks remarkably slim

Just a week ago, a photo of Huawei’s rumored tri-foldable phone emerged, and now we’ve seen another shot – this time of it folded.

Posting on Chinese site Weibo (via GSMArena), leaker @WhyLab shared a photo of the still unofficial device, and as with last time, it's pictured in the hand of Huawei exec Richard Yu.

But where last time the phone was unfolded – showing off the large display – this time it’s fully folded, so it looks more like a conventional smartphone. And despite having two folds (creating three distinct sections), it also looks very thin in this image.

This photo also gives us a glimpse of the camera block on the rear, which juts out a little and appears to have a similar circular design to the camera block on the Huawei Mate X5 – which is a more conventional foldable phone with only one fold in it.

(Image credit: @WhyLab)

A big screen and an imminent launch

We don’t know much about this upcoming phone, but reportedly it has a huge foldable screen of around 10 inches – which is achievable through the addition of that extra fold. We’ve also heard that it could land sometime from September onwards.

Usually, we’d expect more information to have leaked if indeed the phone is that close to launch, but these out-in-the-wild pictures do suggest it could be almost ready.

However, don’t count on being able to buy it, as it's unlikely that this tri-fold phone will get a wide global release. At the very least, there’s no real chance of it being available in the US, since Huawei doesn’t have a presence there.

