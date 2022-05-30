Trust Gaming GXT 922 Ybar Mouse review

The Trust Gaming GXT 922 Ybar is an affordable gaming mouse that looks like it should sit more comfortably in the premium category, with RGB lighting and customizable buttons. It performs better than you’d expect for its price, but some users might find its size and software too frustrating to manage.

Trust Gaming GXT 922 Ybar: Two-minute review

The Trust Gaming GXT 922 Ybar mouse with pink lighting on a wooden table. (Image credit: Future)

The GXT 922 Ybar is an affordable gaming mouse that looks more like a premium offering, which makes it an ideal choice for style-conscious new gamers or those without a stack of cash to drop on equipping their system. Trust has established itself as one of the most prominent budget gaming brands in Europe, offering peripherals and accessories with desirable features such as RGB lighting.



The GXT 922 Ybar gaming mouse is no different, though there are a few inescapable issues, the first being regional availability. It’ll set you back £22.99 / €24.99 (around $30 / AU$40), but this mouse is seemingly impossible to find outside of Europe, so unless you’re willing to import one in from overseas, it's unlikely you’ll run into one if you live in the USA or Australia.



Still, if you do live in a region where the GXT 922 Ybar gaming mouse is available, you’ll find that there are very few alternative options available at the same price point. The Razer Basilisk V3 is a premium offering that has the same RGB under light, but this will set you back over three times as much at $69.99 / £69.99 / around AU$130, while the Razer Viper Mini, a mouse that closely resembles the 922 Ybar, has an MSRP of $39.99 / £39.99 / AU$69.95.

We do note that it's easy to find the Trust GXT Ybar 922 for under its MSRP though, such as in GAME (UK only) for just £14.99, and at that price this is a steal. It’s not the highest quality product on the market, but if you’re looking to buy your kids' first gaming setup, or perhaps if you’re on a shoestring budget yourself, this is a great budget choice that still provides a bit of style and functionality.

The Trust Gaming GXT 922 Ybar mouse from the side, showing its buttons and honeycomb-inspired grip. (Image credit: Future)

The mouse itself is made from hard black plastic, with a textured honeycomb pattern at the sides for additional grip. This does help, but is less effective than rubberized grips so if your hands tend to get a tad sweaty during gameplay you might want to invest in some grip stickers or perhaps save a little extra cash and go for another model of mouse.

The size could also be a tad restrictive - for context, our reviewer has average-sized female hands and found that the mouse was a comfortable fit, though it does feel a little skinnier than most other standard-sized gaming mice on the market, which might be an issue if you’re male or have larger-than-average hands.

The RGB lighting seen on both the logo and the underside is a nice touch, but you’ll need to use the Trust GXT Ybar 922 app in order to control the lighting effects and map any keys to the mouse buttons, which is…an experience. The software is certainly usable but it’s hard to describe it as an enjoyable experience - it's clunky, dated and difficult to navigate, which is a shame given the actual hardware managed to impress us. You know you’ve messed up when Razer Synapse proves to be a better control hub.

The Trust Gaming GXT 922 Ybar mouse from the side, showing its buttons and honeycomb-inspired grip. (Image credit: Future)

Speaking of buttons, the Trust GXT Ybar 922 mouse has six programmable buttons for you to allocate keys to, and these are surprisingly clicky and responsive. We’ve had issues with Trust mice in previous reviews that experienced buttons sticking, causing the mouse software to crash, but there was nothing concerning with this model. In fact, the buttons feel rather high-quality, much like the side buttons on mice from Logitech or Razer.

Its 7200 DPI sensor is decent enough for casual gamers or those who have no desire to play competitive titles, but many mice on the market are equipped with better, more capable sensors if you need an upgrade. For low-demand titles like Minecraft though, the experience of using the Trust GXT Ybar 922 to play for a few hours was perfectly pleasant.

One of the biggest issues we actually had has nothing to do with the mouse itself. The 2.1m braided cable is stiff and unruly, which caused a great deal of drag across the mousepad, and its lack of flexibility means it frequently got in the way when trying to perform rapid movements. You’ll want to make sure the cable is managed with a tidy or a mouse bungee to avoid it becoming a distraction.

Despite it being made from a relatively cheap-feeling plastic, the Ybar 922 is surprisingly heavy at 4.2 ounces / 120g which makes it ill-suited for anyone who specifically wants a super-lightweight mouse. Instead, the Cooler Master MM720 comes in at just 1.7 ounces / 49g and costs just $39 (£39, AU$50) if you value weight over style.

The Trust Gaming GXT 922 Ybar mouse as seen from the bottom, displaying its sensor. (Image credit: Future)

Should I buy the Trust Gaming GXT 922 Ybar?

Buy it if...

You're on a tight budget

There are very few options that are as affordable as the Trust GXT 922 Ybar gaming mouse, which makes it ideal for kids or those who are strapped for cash and don't want to compromise on style.

You Love RGB

The illuminated logo and underlighting are fully configurable, unlike many cheap RGB products that only cycle between specific colors or effects.

You don't play competitive FPS games

If you typically run non-competitive titles then many of the 922 Ybars criticisms wont affect you, which makes it a great bargain buy for people who love adventure or strategy games.

Don't buy it if...

You have cash to spare

This is a decent mouse, no doubts about it, but there are also many other options available to you if you have some budget to play with, and these are higher quality, lighter and offer more features and greater functionality.

You play Battle Royale's or competitive FPS titles

From the low DPI, to the unwieldy braided cable, this mouse could be quick to frustrate you if you were hoping for a smooth experience of playing in a fast-paced competitive game.

You like a branded ecosystem

Trusts software is incredibly cumbersome, so if you already have products from the likes of Corsair, Razer or Steel Series, you might be better off buying within the same brand so that you can continue using its drivers and apps.

