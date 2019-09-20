Canon EOS 90D review

There’s a lot to recommend the Canon EOS 90D – it’s a full-featured DSLR with the speedy performance to match. The deeper grip makes it comfortable to use for long periods of time, as does its impressive battery life. And it’s been priced to appeal to most enthusiasts. For anyone unwilling to make the move to the mirrorless fray, this snapper is a formidable all-round option.

The EOS 80D was one of Canon’s most popular enthusiast-level DSLRs – it had an excellent sensor that captured plenty of detail while keeping noise levels to the minimum. So it’s natural to expect its successor to outdo the EOS 80D in every way possible and the EOS 90D – which launched alongside the EOS M6 Mark II in August 2019 – does a remarkable job of filling some big shoes.

The 90D packs way more pixels than its predecessor and gets a much-needed speed boost as well, thanks to the latest imaging engine from Canon. Like the 80D, the new camera is user friendly, with a price tag that’s pocket-friendly too – it’s on shelves for $1,199 / £1,210 / AU$1,959 (matching the launch price of the 80D in the US) – positioning it well as a general-purpose shooter for both beginners as well as enthusiasts keen on capturing a wide variety of situations.

To put it simply: with the 90D, Canon has proven that DSLRs aren’t quite ready to kick the bucket yet.

Features

New 32.5MP APS-C sensor

220K RGB+IR metering sensor

Uncropped 4K video

At first glance, there’s not much physical difference between the EOS 80D and its new successor. The innards, however, are brand-spanking new, with a 32.5MP APS-C CMOS sensor taking centerstage. Historically, sensor resolution of most APS-C cameras have topped out at about 24MP – meaning the 90D (and the EOS M6 Mark II with the same sensor) offers the highest resolution found in the crop-sensor class of cameras.

The advantage of having this kind of resolution means you’ll be able to capture more details while giving you the flexibility to crop an image during post processing, allowing you to zoom in closer to your subject without compromising image quality. While the higher resolution is a welcome boost, it can result in more noise in images shot at higher ISOs compared to cameras in the same sensor class but lower resolutions. This happens because individual pixels have to be shrunk to fit a higher number of them in a limited space.

Canon EOS 90D: key specs Sensor: 32.5MP APS-C CMOS sensor

Image processor: Digic 8

AF points: 45 cross-type points

ISO range: 100 to 25,600 (expandable to 51,200)

Video: 4K up to 30fps/1080p up to 120fps

Max burst: Up to 11fps (with Live View)

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB 2.0

Battery: CIPA rating of 1,300 shots

Weight: 701g (with battery and card)

However, it’s Canon’s latest Digic 8 image processor that gives the 90D a major performance boost over the 80D and its Digic 6 engine. The latest processor gives the new snapper the ability to shoot 4K video, where the 80D topped out at just 1080p (aka Full HD) resolution. And, unlike all other Canon cameras, the new EOS R and EOS RP included, video capture utilizes the entire width of the 90D’s sensor – a first for the company. Videos themselves are captured in MP4 file format in either 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) quality to a maximum 30fps, in Full HD (1920 x 1080) at up to 60fps or Standard HD (1280 x 720) at 60fps, and with a maximum duration of 30 minutes.

The Digic 8 processor also ups the ante when it comes to maximum burst speed and native ISO range. The former sees a jump from the 80D’s 7fps to a faster 10fps with continuous autofocus (or 11fps when using Live View), while the 90D has a native ISO range of 100 to 25,600, expandable to 51,200 (unlike the 80D’s native high ISO of 16,000 and maximum expansion value of 25,600 ).

When it comes to focus points, the new camera shares the 80D’s 45-point cross-type AF system. However, a new 220,000-pixel RGB+IR metering sensor (the 80D has a 7,560-pixel one) adds face detection when using the camera’s viewfinder, and can be called upon for both stills and video. Face Detect is available automatically when using the 90D’s Intelligent Tracking and Recognition Autofocus (iTR AF) feature.

Canon’s superb Dual Pixel CMOS AF is available when using Live View and covers about 100% of the frame vertically and 88% horizontally, with a staggering 5,481 AF points to choose from manually. And what makes this system a pleasure to use is the joystick found on the right of the display, giving greater precision when choosing a focus point. With a working range of -3EV to 18, the camera won’t quite match low-light performance of Canon’s full-frame mirrorless cameras, but will work well for most users in poor lighting conditions.

Taking a leaf out of the EOS RP’s book, the 90D shares its full-frame mirrorless cousin’s eye detection when using Live View, which can be switched on or off if using Face+Tracking in AF mode.

Also on board, like most modern cameras, is Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity to connect the camera to a smartphone for quick and easy download of images directly to the device for sharing on social media, or for using the phone as a remote shutter release. For wired data transfer to a computer, the 90D uses a USB Type-C connector but it’s the older 2.0 standard. So if you want files to transfer at lightning speed, you’ll need to look elsewhere, perhaps are newer mirrorless snappers like the EOS R, Nikon Z7 or even Fujifilm's X-T3.

The 90D uses the LP-E6N battery found in some of Canon’s other DSLRs and it comes with a CIPA certification of 1,300 shots when using the viewfinder. That’s an estimated 450 shots when using Live View (or the rear display). For those looking for the security of plenty more battery life, Canon offers the BG-E14 grip to be used with the 90D.