The 2022 Apple Watch Pride band may not be the representation we need

Apple has unveiled a new 2022 Pride band for the Apple Watch.

The new Sport Loop style band was designed by members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community at Apple and features a simple rainbow running the length of the band. The word “Pride” has been woven into it in the style of the “Hello” greeting displayed on the original Macintosh back in 1984.

It’s available to order today for $49 / £49 / AU$69 from Apple.com (opens in new tab), the Apple Store app, and in Apple Store locations beginning May 26. The band is compatible with the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch 4 or newer (right up to the Apple Watch 7).

Image 1 of 2 The Apple Watch Pride Sport Loop for 2022 (Image credit: Apple) Image 2 of 2 The Nike Pride Edition Sport Loop for 2022 (Image credit: Apple)

A new Nike Pride Edition Sport Loop is also available; it features a similar rainbow design but adds in black stripes and removes the Macintosh style “Pride”.

At the same time as unveiling the new bands, Apple announced a Shot on iPhone pride campaign. On its Instagram (@apple (opens in new tab)) the brand will feature a series of works from creatives that celebrate “present-day queer pioneers in places of historic significance to the LGBTQ+ movement.”

But while these efforts might raise awareness of the LGBTQ+ community – they stop short of the kind of meaningful impact Apple could be offering. Which is a shame given Apple’s track record in supporting LGBTQ+ causes.

Pink Capitalism 101

Pink capitalism (also known as rainbow capitalism) is a practice where businesses specifically try and target members of the LGBTQ+ community with their products and services. By releasing rainbow-colored items and supportive ads around Pride month, companies hope to be branded as allies and, as a result, draw in queer folk as customers.

Unfortunately, while some businesses are genuine in their support of the community, others that engage in pink capitalism are in it just for the money. During Pride month some PR points are scored and substantial revenue is generated, but when it’s all over the companies go back to ignoring the LGBTQ+ community.

Recently, Apple looks to have been making a concerted effort to avoid falling into that latter category.

Its CEO Tim Cook, himself a proud member of the community, expressed concern around Florida’s Don’t Say Gay bill (opens in new tab) – albeit without directly referring to it. Around a month later Apple cosigned – and, according to Politico (opens in new tab), privately spearheaded – a letter aimed at pushing back against other American lawmakers trying to create anti-trans laws.

In the past, it has also donated to charities like Encircle (opens in new tab) and The Trevor Project (opens in new tab) to name just a couple.

The LGBTQ+ community needs support more than ever (Image credit: Shutterstock/lazyllama)

But this Pride band reveal falls short of what we’ve come to expect.

In the face of laws like Florida’s Don’t Say Gay bill (opens in new tab), Apple’s Pride Band announcement could have done a lot more. This isn’t some small mom-and-pop store, this is Apple – one of the world’s biggest and most influential businesses. As such, it could leverage some impressive power in the fight for LGBTQ+ equality.

As part of this product release, it could have announced a boycott of states and countries that restrict gay and trans rights – or at the very least promised to give a certain amount from sales to LGBTQ+ charities as it has in the past as part of the announcement.

When we reached out to Apple to ask if it had plans to donate a portion of the revenue it'll generate from this year's Pride band to LGBTQ+ charities and groups a representative responded by saying "Yes – we are proud to build on our long-running support for LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations working to bring about positive change."

We'll have to see how this support continues to materialize in 2022, and hopefully, it'll be a little better than just a rainbow-clad Apple Watchstrap. In the ongoing battle against anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and practices, allies can’t afford to put in minimal effort.