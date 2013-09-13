TechRadar's Deals of the Week: 38% off the Epson XP-305 Wi-Fi printer

We started off planning to make a Bargain Hunt reference in this week's Deals post but that ended up with us spending way too long on Wikipedia picking up useless David Dickinson trivia, so let's just get straight into the deals.
One deal that caught our eye this week is the Epson Expression Home XP-305 printer - a Wi-Fi enabled printer, scanner and copier with LCD screen which is currently on sale at Amazon for just £49.99. That's a saving of £30 off its usual price of £79.99.
The Expression Home XP-305 is part of Epson's smallest ever range of all-in-one home inkjets and brings the added benefit of Wi-Fi connectivity and an LCD.
The printer comes with Epson Connect, making it easy to print documents and photos wirelessly from smartphones and tablets, while you can also print remotely by emailing documents directly to the printer. The XP-305 also supports Apple AirPrint ready and Google Cloud Print.
Another item that we recommend this week is the Netgear WN3000RP Universal Wi-Fi Range Extender at a saving of 45% on Amazon. If you get frustrated by your wireless connection dropping out as you get further away from your router then this plug and play £39 device could be the answer.
It works with any wireless b/g/n router and all security standards including WPA-PSK, WPA2-PSK, mixed mode and WEP.
Read on for more top deals.
Storage
- Samsung M3 1TB USB 3.0 Slimline Portable Hard Drive - Black - save 31% | Was: £79.99 Now: £54.92 | Amazon
- Maxell 64GB Venture USB Flash Drive - save 50% | Was: £40.68 Now: £18.98 | MemoryBits
- HGST Touro Mobile MX3 1TB External Hard Drive - Black - save over £68 | Was: £122.56 Now: £53.97 | Amazon
Computer Accessories
- Logitech Wireless Touchpad - save 69% | Was: £44.99 Now: £13.99 | Amazon
- Targus Lap Chill Mat 17-inch | Was: £26.49 Now: £18.67 | Amazon
- Belkin Laptop Cooling Stand | Was: £19.99 Now: £9.50 | Amazon
- Netgear WN3000RP Universal Wi-Fi Range Extender | Was: £70.58 Now: £39.00 | Amazon
Printers
- HP Deskjet 3055A e All-In-One Printer - save 33% | Was: £59.99 Now: £40.06 | Amazon
- Epson Expression Home XP-305 Wi-Fi Small-In-One with LCD screen Printer - save 38% | Was: £79.99 Now: £49.99 | Amazon
Miscellaneous
- Anker® Astro3E High Capacity Mobile Battery Pack (10000mAh) for smart phones - save 65% | Was: £74.99 Now: £25.99 | Amazon
Vouchers
- 5% off all iPads, Android tablets & cases - click link and enter TABL5 at basket [valid until 18/09/13] | Currys
- 5% off all Chromebooks - click link and enter CHROME5 at basket [valid until 18/09/13] | Currys
Gaming
- Assassin's Creed 3 | Now: £16.24 | Amazon
- XBox Live 12 Month Gold on Xbox 360 | Was: £39.99 Now: £29.86 | ShopTo
- Grand Theft Auto 5 (with Atomic Blimp pre-order bonus) | Now: £34.99 | Amazon
Audio
- Panasonic RP HT 460 Powerfull Sound Overhead Headphones - save £10 | Was: £29.00 Now: £19.00 | Tesco
- Logitech Z120 Stereo Speakers | Was: £14.99 Now: £10.90 | Amazon
Cases
- iPhone 5 Hybrid Rubberised Back Cover Case / Shell / Shield - Solid Black | Was: £12.99 Now: £4.99 | Amazon
- Google Nexus 4 Ringke Fusion Premium Hybrid Hard Case | Was: £25.00 Now: £10.95 | Amazon
- Griffin Survivor Military Tested Case for iPhone 4/4S - Black | Was: £34.99 Now: £14.80 | Amazon
- OtterBox Impact Case for iPhone 4/4S | Was: £14.99 Now: £7.99 | Amazon
DVD
- Sherlock - Complete Series One & Two [Blu-ray] [Region Free] | Now: £12.50 | Amazon
Tablets
- Apple iPad Mini 16GB Wi-Fi (White) Was: £269.99 Now: £242.00 | Amazon
- Kindle Fire 7-inch - save £30 | Was: £129.00 Now: £99.00 | Amazon
Screens
- Technika 32-E25 32" 720P HD Ready D-LED Backlit TV - with Freeview | Now: £149.00 | Tesco
iOS Apps
- Pick - The Purchase Tracker | Was: £1.49 Now: Free | iTunes
- Reeder 2 | Now: £2.99 | iTunes
- Strata | Now: £0.69 | iTunes
- PATAPON-Siege Of WOW! | Now: £1.99 | iTunes
Android Apps
- Light Meter Tools | Now: £0.63 | Google Play
- Root Call Blocker Pro | Now: £1.90 | Google Play
- Dangerous HD | Now: £3.18 | Google Play