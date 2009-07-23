T3's 2009 Gadget Awards short list unveiled

Over 65,000 votes have already been cast in T3 magazine's 2009 Gadget Awards, with the mag now releasing the shortlist of products that have made it through.

T3's panel of gadget experts have managed to whittle down the ten products in each of the 18 categories down to five and there has, TechRadar is informed, "been some surprising results…expect some fierce battles inthe next phase of voting."

Apple leads the way

"Apple once again leads the way with 11 products making thecut," reads T3.com

"But the gadget giants won't have it all their own way with the Palm Pre and surprise wildcard entry, the HTC Hero, ensuring the smartphone war will be as hotly contested in the T3s as it will be on the high street."

In addition to all that the line-up of companies and products set to battle it out for the coveted awards reads like a current Who's Who of tech – with Spotify, Twitter, Google Street View, BBC iPlayer all in the running for the New Media Service of theYear crown.

If you want to cast your own vote for your current favourite bits of kit and caboodle head over to the T3 Gadget Awards 2009 website straight away.