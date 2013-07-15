Nofilter 'Jobs' trailer invades Instagram

Are you ready for an Instagram trailer of the Steve Jobs biopic Jobs starring Ashton Kutcher of 'That's '70s Show' fame?

Even if you're not, there's one available for you right now. Open Roads Films, which is distributing the film, claims it's the first studio to use Instagram's 15-second video feature to create and upload a movie trailer specifically for the social site.

The vid showcases a quick series of Ashton-centric clips with Kutcher delivering his "Here's to the crazy ones" speech seen in the previously released trailer.

The teaser certainly looks as dramatic as the one in which he portrays Jobs' ups and downs in founding the much loved and often equally hated company, Apple.

Jobs is due out on Aug. 16, 2013 in the U.S., with varying worldwide release dates.

