Windows 10 Redstone 4 may be named 'April 2018 Update' at launch

Perhaps all of the leaks and rumors surrounding the name of the next major Windows 10 update have affected Microsoft, as infamous leaker WalkingCat has found a new possible name.

Currently known to the world as Windows 10 Redstone 4 (its internal condename), the public name of a Windows 10 revision has become important to many of Microsoft’s customers so as to intimate the philosophy behind the update and which users will primarily be served.

Several previous reports have led outlets to believe the update would be known as the ‘Spring Creators Update,’ intimating a focus on features and improvements geared toward that audience: creative professionals and individuals.

However, in a leaked Microsoft promotional video (seen below) featuring partner group program manager Mark Kuenster, the update is referred to as the ‘Windows 10 April 2018 Update.’ This doesn’t give any hints toward focus or philosophy at all.

Video: hear Microsftie say "Windows 10 April 2018 Update" pic.twitter.com/H4WPkCC3sAApril 17, 2018

That could be an intentional effort to distance these updates from expectations that naturally develop in response to more colorful names.

That said, this leaked video is part of an ‘Online WinHEC video series,’ and as such could very well be for employees and Microsoft’s corporate customers developing new hardware. The update could be referred to in this way in these channels for simplicity’s sake, but having different names for the same thing could become ultimately confusing.

At any rate, Microsoft has come clean regarding the delay of this update and promises a speedy recovery and release for later this month. Now, we wait and see what Microsoft will name its new baby.