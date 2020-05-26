Windows 10 May 2020 Update’s best new feature will help keep your PC secure

Windows 10 May 2020 Update is imminent, and it’s shaping up to be a fantastic upgrade that brings numerous new features to Windows 10, but perhaps its best addition is a new security tool that will help prevent unwanted or malicious apps installing themselves on your PC.

The Windows 10 May 2020 Update adds the new tool to Windows Defender, the built-in security app in Windows 10. It’s called Reputation-based Protection, and it will allow users to block unwanted applications that are bundled in with genuine app installers from installing.

You may have noticed in the past that when installing one app, part of the installation process involves installing a different app, or browser plugin or extension, and you may find your PC filling up with unwanted applications.

Not only is this annoying, but some of them can be security risks, but the Reputation-based Protection tool should help prevent that. When an unwanted app tries to install itself, it will be blocked, and you’ll receive a notification explaining what had happened.

You can then allow the app to install (if it’s something you want to have), or quarantine it – which means it won’t be installed.

This should make it easy for people to keep their PCs safe and secure by only installing the apps they actually want to install. It’s a welcome addition to the Windows 10 May 2020 Update, but you’ll need to turn it on first.

How to turn on Reputation-based Protection

When you’ve installed the Windows 10 May 2020 Update, open up the Settings app (you can get to it by opening the Start menu then clicking on the icon of the cog). Click ‘Update & Security’, then select ‘Windows Security > App & browser control’.

From there, you should see ‘Reputation-based Protection Settings'. Click it, then enable ‘Potentially Unwanted app blocking’ and choose ‘Block apps’ and ‘Block downloads’.

This will enable the feature and block unwanted apps, even if you’re using third party antivirus software.

Hopefully the Windows 10 May 2020 Update will be made available to Windows 10 users soon, as May is quickly drawing to a close.

Today's best Windows 10 deals Microsoft Windows 10 Home... Mighty Ape NZ$229 View Microsoft Windows 10 Home... Mighty Ape NZ$239 View Windows KW9-00139 10 Home... mwave AU $178 View Microsoft HAJ-00055 Windows... mwave AU $198 View Show More Deals

These are the best laptops of 2020

Via Techdows