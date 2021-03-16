Where to watch I May Destroy You: stream every episode online

One of the most talked-about shows of 2020, watch I May Destroy You starring Michaela Coel as Arabella, a young social media star turned famous novelist who seeks to rebuild her life after being the victim of sexual assault.

Written by Coel, who’d previously seen success with the sitcom Chewing Gum, the show received praise for its honest and brave approach to trauma from the perspective of a victim, as well as for its wickedly dark humor and the performances of its predominantly Black British cast. The whole story is told across twelve half-hour episodes, so it’s easy to binge I May Destroy You in a few nights.

I May Destroy You premiered in June 2020 on HBO in the US and BBC One in the UK. If you missed out then it’s not too late, as the whole series is available to watch via streaming services such as HBO Max . In this article, we’ll explain how to watch I May Destroy You in the US, UK, Australia, and Canada.

How to watch I May Destroy You online in the US

HBO Max has the rights to stream I May Destroy You in the US. HBO Max subscription costs $14.99 a month, and it can be accessed on smart TVs like Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV, Roku devices, Fire Stick, Chromebooks, Chromecast, iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch, PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X & S, PC and Mac computers, and Android phones. If you’re a HBO Max subscriber and enjoyed I May Destroy You, you might also enjoy It’s A Sin, another recent British drama. Set in 1980s London, this five-part series explores the impact of the AIDS crisis on a group of young gay men. Other great shows on HBO Max include Sex and the City, Lena Dunham’s sitcom Girls, and DC animated series Harley Quinn. There are a couple of other ways to watch I May Destroy You in the US. It can be streamed with a DirecTV subscription, or purchased for $9.99 on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, or Vudu, or for $19.99 on Google Play.

How to watch I May Destroy You online: stream in the UK

In the UK, the main way to stream I May Destroy You is via BBC iPlayer. This is accessible via apps on various devices or via web browser, and is free to anyone with a TV license. Alternatively, Sky TV subscribers are able to stream I May Destroy you via the Sky Go app. If you don’t have a TV license or Sky Go, you can buy the whole series for £18.99 on Apple TV or Prime Video (£15.99 on Prime Video if you’re willing to watch it in SD instead of HD), or £16.49 on Google Play.

How to stream I May Destroy You and watch every episode online in Canada

In Canada, I May Destroy You is available to stream via Crave, though only as part of the Movies+HBO add-on, which costs an extra $9.99 a month on top of the main $9.99/month Crave subscription. You can, however, get a seven-day free trial. If you want to purchase the whole series without any subscriptions, you can buy it from Google Play for $24.99. But we recommend you don’t do that, as it’s less than half the price on Apple TV, where it costs $9.99.

How to watch I May Destroy You: stream every episode online in Australia