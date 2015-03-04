New online demo lets you test out Apple Watch apps today

You may have noticed a lot of interest around a certain wearable that's being launched this month, and if you can't wait for the genuine article to arrive then the next best thing is an online emulator you can play around with.

The good folks at WatchAware have put up a WatchApps page where you can click through and try out apps like Facebook, Twitter, Todoist, Maps and more, as they're going to look on the device.

These aren't real emulations - they're just animations of screenshots that have been released so far – but it gives you an idea of what to expect, and you can click on the digital crown to head back to the apps page.

Watching the Watch

It's not the first online Apple Watch emulator we've seen, but it may help you pass the time until now and April, when we're expecting the long-awaited wearable to finally start shipping.

The apps available at the moment cover fitness, social media, news feeds, weather reports, travel, driving, sports and more. There's a Twitter feed you can follow to get notifications when new apps are added.

It won't be long before the real thing is in the hands of consumers, but there are still unanswered questions - like the retail price of the more expensive editions. One analyst reckons a level of $5,000 and up (roughly £3,260/AU$6,385), but we'll have to wait and see.