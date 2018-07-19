VLC for iOS finally gains Chromecast support in new update

Earlier in the year, experimental Chromecast support was made available to VLC users on Android and Windows 10 devices with the popular open-source media player's 3.0 update.

Now, that long-awaited feature has finally made its way to the iOS version of the app, offering an easy way for users to watch videos of all file types and digital container formats on their living room TV.

With VLC version 3.1 on iOS, users are now able to cast content stored on their iPhone or iPad (or from their media library) directly to their television set or monitor, so long as it's got a Chromecast connected to it or has that functionality built-in.

Along with the newly added Chromecast support, the update also provides a number of performance improvements, including the ability to view 360-degree videos by moving your device around, improved audio playback quality and several bug fixes.

To start using the new casting feature, simply update the VLC app on your iOS device or head to the App Store to download the latest version.