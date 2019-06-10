Ubisoft UPlay Plus is the streaming home for The Division, Watch Dogs and more

There's a new game streaming service in town, and this time it's from Ubisoft. UPlay Plus will offer more than 100 of the publisher's games as part of a subscription service, the company announced during its E3 2019 keynote.
The games will be served over the web – no download required, just like with Netflix shows or the upcoming Google Stadia service. All you'll need is a steady web connection in order to play.
A number of games have already been confirmed for the service, including the following:
- The Division 2
- Assassin's Creed: Odyssey
- For Honor
- Beyond Good and Evil
- Rayman Legends
- Child of Light
They'll be joined not only by classic Ubisoft games, but also by brand new titles, including Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, and Watch Dogs Legion.
UPlay+ Google Stadia = ...?
UPlay Plus (stylized by Ubisoft as UPlay+) will also be a part of the Google Stadia game streaming platform. What this means in terms of a potential (ahem) division of the Stadia catalog into publisher-specific versions remains to be seen.
Expect to see the service launch in September 2019. You can sign up now at www.uplay.com. While it's set for a $14.99 (around £12 / AU$22) price, we're still waiting on platform details. Like Stadia, will it work over a Chromecast? Or will it be accessible through consoles (like the forthcoming Xbox Project Scarlett) as well as computers? We'll pass that information on as soon as we get it.
For now, though, Ubisoft is offering eager gamers a deal where they'll get free access to the service at launch, so long as they sign up before August 15, 2019. So, get that email address at the ready.
