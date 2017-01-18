‘True wireless’ surround sound is here, if you’re willing to put up with the charging

Partially wireless surround sound systems have been around in some form or another for years.

Usually this takes the form of sound that’s wirelessly transmitted to speakers, but in most of these cases you’ll still need to plug a speaker into a power socket to keep it powered.

Now a Kickstarter by ONEaudio is taking this wirelessness to the next level by offering speakers that are battery powered in addition to transmitting sound wirelessly.

True wireless

The form-factor should be a blessing for anyone tired of having wires snaking across their living room, but we’d be wary of the amount of time you’d have to spend charging such a setup.

After all, with a 5.1 setup that’s a total of six speakers you’re going to have to keep filled with power.

ONEaudio includes a quote on its Kickstarter page which claims that the speakers can offer 14 hours of battery life, but assuming that’s the case, that still means you’re going to have to charge six speakers at least once a week assuming you use the setup for a couple of hours a day.

Given this inconvenience, we’re not sure that it’s a system we’d personally opt for, but if you’re looking to keep wires to an absolute minimum in your home theatre set-up, then this might be a Kickstarter that’s worth your backing.

If you're interested in backing the Kickstarter, then the campaign is currently live now, with 39 days to go. A 5.1 channel setup will set you back $589 (around £478 / AU778), although cheaper 2.0 and 5.0 channel kits are available.